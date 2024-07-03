Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition channels Aston’s F1 racer and medical car

This new special edition DBX707 dons the livery of Aston Martin’s F1 racer and is on sale now…

by: Jordan Katsianis
3 Jul 2024
Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition - front8

Aston Martin has revealed a special edition of its recently updated DBX707 SUV called the AMR24 Edition. Featuring a range of unique colour and trim elements, but no mechanical changes, the new model has been designed to reference the marque’s AMR24 F1 racer and the official DBX707 F1 medical car. 

The hero combination of colour and trim will match both the F1 car and medical car with a combination of Podium Green paintwork contrasted by Lime Green brake calipers, diamond-cut 23-inch wheels and Lime Green highlights around the carbon fibre body elements. 

Customers will also be able to specify other, less extreme combinations such as Onyx White or Neutron White exterior paint finishes with either the Lime Green or Trophy Silver accents. In any case, the use of painted highlights around the lower carbon fibre is unique to the AMR24 edition, as is a special Aston Martin engine plaque. 

Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Edition - dash8

In addition to this, the AMR24 is being offered with one of two interior colour schemes. There’s a monochrome Onyx Black interior with Lime Green contrast piping and stitching, or an Onyx Black and Eifel Green option, again with Lime Green contrasting elements. These are offset with either the extended carbon fibre and dark chrome jewellery package from the standard car, or the titanium mesh option with satin chrome. 

The AMR24 special edition comes hot on the heels of the recent model year 2024 update of the DBX707, which introduced a brand new cabin and Aston Martin’s new digital interfaces. This added the adoption of a touchscreen interface, plus a more intuitive layout for the air conditioning and driver mode controls. 

There are no mechanical changes on the DBX707 AMR24, aside from the standard fitment of the forged 23-inch wheel design that was also introduced alongside the MY24 update. This means the car still retains the same 700bhp twin-turbocharged engine and nine-speed automatic gearbox combination. Performance is right at the top of the SUV class, reaching 62mph in 3.3 seconds and topping out a 193mph. 

As standard, all Aston Martin DBX707 models are now fitted with new Bilstein dampers that further improve the car’s on-road driving dynamics, without compromising its effortless cruising abilities. The DBX707 AMR24 is available to order now, and will not be limited in number. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

