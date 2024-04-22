Aston Martin DBX707 gets chassis tweaks to match its stonking 697bhp V8

As the ultimate iteration of Aston Martin’s first-ever SUV, the DBX707 is one of the most powerful SUVs you can buy. Two years on from the Aston Martin DBX707’s launch, the brand has decided to “enhance” the car’s dynamics through a revised chassis setup.

Aston Martin’s relationship with Mercedes was more than evident in the original DBX707 thanks to that Mercedes-derived V8, but also the re-skinned Mercedes infotainment system. The Gaydon firm now says the new car features an all-new “next-generation infotainment system”. The size of the screens remain the same at 12.3 inches for the driver’s display and 10.25 inches for the central screen.

Beneath the central touchscreen, Aston has reshaped the dash with new air vents replacing the physical buttons. The steering wheel is now taken from the new DB12, there are new door handles and the Aston Martin “Premium Audio” sound system is now standard, supplemented by a Bowers and Wilkins system an optional extra.

The interior of the Aston Martin DBX707 features a new selection of materials, too. There’s gloss smoked oak, gloss titanium mesh and updated ziricote wood, piano black and carbon fibre veneers for the front door panels.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Five new paint finishes have also been added; Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green, and Aura Green. The Podium Green paint of the DBX707 AMR23 Edition has also been made available. There’s a choice of 22- and 23-inch wheels, now with satin black and copper bronze finishes.

The DBX707’s powerplant helps ensure its status as one of the fastest SUVs around with a 3.1-second 0-60mph time and 193mph top speed. A twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 serves up 697bhp (707ps, hence the name) and 900Nm of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission. This has been unchanged for the 2024 model, although Aston Martin has recalibrated the electronic dampers and air springs to help improve “response, precision and driver confidence.”

The existing DBX707 was priced from £198,000, but we expect a steady increase for the revised model, surely breaking the £200,000 mark. First deliveries of the new Aston Martin DBX707 are expected in Autumn 2024.

Click here for our list of the fastest SUVs in the world...