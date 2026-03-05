Fabric is the new leather! Today's clever car textiles give hide a hiding for interior impact

We’ve been conditioned to believe that cloth seats are unbecoming of a luxury car; the general consensus has been that fabric upholstery just doesn’t have the same sumptuousness or cachet as leather.

Yet that’s not always been the case. In the days of horse-drawn carriages, it was the lowly driver that sat on the durable leather, while the wealthy passengers perched upon a plush and padded seat wrapped in fabric.

We could soon be returning to that time (hopefully without the smallpox or child labour) because fabric seats seem to be making a resurgence. With leather alternatives becoming more commonplace, there are plenty of reasons to choose something aside from animal hide.

For one, fabric seats are generally the more sustainable option; Skoda uses recycled clothing and plastic bottles to construct the upholstery used in the Elroq and Enyaq SUVs, while MINI’s vegan ‘Vescin’ leather feels like the real thing and, crucially, is 100 per cent recyclable.

One could argue that leather is simply a byproduct of the meat industry, but with three per cent (and growing) of the UK’s population turning to veganism, choosing dead cow as your car’s interior trim could well alienate future buyers.

Some fabrics can wear better than leather, too; you won’t get any of that nasty creasing on the seat bolsters after heavy use. Leather is generally easier to maintain, though, only requiring a quick wipe if you have an accidental spill.

But perhaps the most compelling reason to explore different upholstery options is how it can give a dull or otherwise ordinary interior a sense of occasion. The blue and red upholstery of the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice edition, the Renault 5’s retro yellow denim seats and the two-tone blue and green cabin of the Fiat Grande Panda are all bursting with character.

If it’s luxury you’re after, the wool seats offered by Volvo feel like sitting on an expensive sofa – in fact, the Swedish brand no longer offers leather on its latest models, and nor does Renault. Porsche provides several eye-catching options, too – the eighties-inspired ‘Pasha’ chequerboard, for example.

At the end of the day, choosing a car’s upholstery is very much a personal choice, much like selecting a paint colour. Leather, for now, will generally be the safer option in terms of resale values, but it’s important to remember that you’re buying a car for you, not the next owner. With that sentiment in mind, why not choose something unique; most of your time is spent inside, rather than outside of your car, so why not stand out?

