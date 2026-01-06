Volkswagen is the UK’s favourite car company in terms of outright sales for 2025, with the German brand selling a total of 178,599 units during the year, up nearly 7.4 per cent on its 2024 total. This comes despite having no single model with a top-five sales ranking, suggesting that customers from across the spectrum are showing the love for Volkswagen and its models.

Next up in the charts was BMW with 122,721 units sold, followed closely by Ford with 118,997, and Kia with 113,429 units. Each of these marques showed subtle swings compared with the 2024 totals, with BMW down two per cent, Kia up by one per cent and Ford up around 10 per cent.

However, take a look at the percentage changes from other brands and you’ll notice one particular trend, and that’s the increase in sales from domestic Chinese brands such as Jaecoo, Omoda and BYD. The percentage change year-to-date figures are heavily skewed, because the variety of new models from these brands continues to grow at a huge pace, but collectively 10.5 per cent of all the new cars we purchased in the UK last year came from a domestic Chinese brand.

The strongest of these was BYD with 51,422 units sold, while sister companies Jaecoo and Omoda sold a combined 48,178 units.