Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen is the UK’s highest-selling car brand… again

VW may top the charts but the Chinese are catching up with nearly 10 per cent of all new-car sales coming from their new-age brands

By:Jordan Katsianis
6 Jan 2026
Volkswagen Golf - main image

Volkswagen is the UK’s favourite car company in terms of outright sales for 2025, with the German brand selling a total of 178,599 units during the year, up nearly 7.4 per cent on its 2024 total. This comes despite having no single model with a top-five sales ranking, suggesting that customers from across the spectrum are showing the love for Volkswagen and its models. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Next up in the charts was BMW with 122,721 units sold, followed closely by Ford with 118,997, and Kia with 113,429 units. Each of these marques showed subtle swings compared with the 2024 totals, with BMW down two per cent, Kia up by one per cent and Ford up around 10 per cent. 

However, take a look at the percentage changes from other brands and you’ll notice one particular trend, and that’s the increase in sales from domestic Chinese brands such as Jaecoo, Omoda and BYD. The percentage change year-to-date figures are heavily skewed, because the variety of new models from these brands continues to grow at a huge pace, but collectively 10.5 per cent of all the new cars we purchased in the UK last year came from a domestic Chinese brand. 

The strongest of these was BYD with 51,422 units sold, while sister companies Jaecoo and Omoda sold a combined 48,178 units. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

However, there are other big movers in 2025, including massive growth at Polestar with a 95 per cent increase in yearly sales, at 16,959 units. The A290 hatchback also drove Alpine's total sales up 369 per cent with 1,742 units sold. 

Other movements of note include Stellantis cousins Peugeot and Citroen, which had contrasting fortunes. Peugeot sales were up 20 per cent, but Citroen dropped 31 per cent. However, the impressive new C5 Aircross and a full year of the new C3 should see this trend reversed in 2026. 

Stalwarts Toyota and Tesla saw drops of 11 and 10 per cent respectively, the latter coming as something of a surprise considering the arrival of the refreshed Model 3 and Model Y. These two models continue to outsell their EV rivals by huge margins, but their sales growth has definitely stalled in the past 12 months.

Across all brands, a total of 2,020,373 units were registered in 2025 in the UK, which represented a 3.46 per cent increase over 2024. All is not lost for the European brands, but they’ll need to keep up their momentum in order to keep ahead of new Chinese alternatives.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Volkswagen ID. Polo: interior images and latest details on 2026 EV supermini
New Volkswagen ID. Polo - interior, front

New Volkswagen ID. Polo: interior images and latest details on 2026 EV supermini

The Renault 5 rival is due to be revealed in full this spring and will hit the streets before the end of the year
News
4 Jan 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2026
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
19 Dec 2025
All-new Volkswagen ID. Cross spied as butch Ford Puma rival gets into shape
Volkswagen ID. Cross production car spy shots

All-new Volkswagen ID. Cross spied as butch Ford Puma rival gets into shape

The all-electric alternative to the Volkswagen T-Cross will go on sale before the end of 2026, and is expected to start from around £25k
News
16 Dec 2025

Most Popular

Tesla-style door handles banned in China over safety fears
New Tesla Model Y Standard - side action

Tesla-style door handles banned in China over safety fears

The Chinese government has stepped in amid concerns that retractable or flush-fitting handles are causing fatalities in crashes
News
2 Jan 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2026
Cheap Alibaba classic cars could be the answer for enthusiasts on a budget
Alibaba bodyshell scan - opinion, header image

Cheap Alibaba classic cars could be the answer for enthusiasts on a budget

Alastair Crooks thinks replica classic cars based on reproduced bodyshells could be the next big thing, if safety barriers can be overcome
Opinion
3 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content