Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Tesla Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive gets 383-mile range and £45k price tag

Tesla buyers looking for big range at a smaller price can now bag a Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive

By:Richard Ingram
13 Feb 2026
New Tesla Model Y Standard - front action

It seems barely five minutes since the last Tesla range shake-up, but in an attempt to offer buyers every conceivable combination of battery size and standard kit list, the US electric-car maker has added yet another variant to its big-selling Model Y line-up.

Having recently dropped the ‘Standard’ moniker from its base Model Y (now referred to simply as the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive), Tesla is adding a ‘Long Range’ battery to its entry-level SUV. With a quoted 383 miles of range, the new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive can travel an additional 69 miles on a charge, compared with the existing Rear-Wheel Drive car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That additional range will cost you an extra £3,000 (prices for the Long Range car start from £44,990) or £50 more per month on one of Tesla’s zero per cent PCP finance deals. The new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive car costs £349 per month on a 48-month, 10,000-mile/year PCP, with an £8,300 deposit.

Utilising the same 292bhp rear-mounted motor, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive does 0-60mph in 6.9 seconds – identical to its smaller-battery sibling. Top speed for the Long Range car jumps from 110mph to 125mph, however.

Visually identical to the Rear-Wheel Drive car, this new Long Range model ditches the Premium-trim’s full-width light bars front and rear for a simpler look. All versions get 19-inch wheels and tinted glass, but just three colours are offered: Stealth Grey is standard, while Pearl White or Diamond Black is a £1,300 option.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, there are fabric seats and a manually adjustable steering wheel. The central touchscreen is unchanged, but there’s no display for the rear-seat passengers, as you’ll find in Premium or Performance versions of the Model Y. Luxury-car kit, including dual wireless charging pads, an electric tailgate, plus heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, is included.

The only available options are a tow bar for £1,350, illuminated door sills at £211, all-weather interior liners (also known as mats) for £205, and a roof rack for £450. Basic Autopilot is included even on these cheapest of Model Ys, although you’ll need to pay extra for so-called ‘Enhanced Autopilot’ (£3,400) and ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ (£6,800). 

The aforementioned Premium trim sits above the Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive cars, with prices starting from £48,990. The Premium-badged Model Y is also available with an additional motor on the front axle: the Premium Long Range All-Wheel Drive version starts at £51,990. The Model Y Performance sits at the top of the range, as before, priced at £61,990. 

Deliveries for the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive will start in March, shortly after the newly announced Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive saloon.

We’ve got a selection of Tesla Model Ys available right now through Auto Express Buy a Car. Check out how much you could save now.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best family cars to buy 2026
Best family cars - header image

Best family cars to buy 2026

Family cars come in a variety of shapes, from hatchback to SUV. But which is best for you?
Best cars & vans
13 Feb 2026
Tesla Model Y alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Tesla’s top-selling SUV
Tesla Model Y alternatives 02/2026

Tesla Model Y alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Tesla’s top-selling SUV

The Tesla Model Y remains a great EV in its current form - but there are plenty of new and used alternatives that are worth a look
Best cars & vans
12 Feb 2026
Best SUVs to buy 2026
Best SUVs - header image

Best SUVs to buy 2026

There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
10 Feb 2026
Tesla has dropped its Standards: entry-level Model Y and Model 3 renamed
Tesla Model Y - front 3/4

Tesla has dropped its Standards: entry-level Model Y and Model 3 renamed

Just a few months after Tesla introduced the Standard name for its more basic models, it’s been dropped
News
6 Feb 2026

Most Popular

Long-term test: Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+
Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+ - header

Long-term test: Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+

First report: popular family SUV makes a good first impression on our fleet
Long-term tests
10 Feb 2026
New 2028 Ford Fiesta: all the details on iconic supermini’s sensational comeback
Ford Fiesta render Avarvarii

New 2028 Ford Fiesta: all the details on iconic supermini’s sensational comeback

The new Ford Fiesta would get all-electric power and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
12 Feb 2026
New BYD Atto 3 EVO makes massive gains in power and range
BYD Atto 3 EVO

New BYD Atto 3 EVO makes massive gains in power and range

It may look the same, but there are huge changes underneath the BYD Atto 3’s skin
News
10 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content