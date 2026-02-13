New Tesla Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive gets 383-mile range and £45k price tag
Tesla buyers looking for big range at a smaller price can now bag a Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive
It seems barely five minutes since the last Tesla range shake-up, but in an attempt to offer buyers every conceivable combination of battery size and standard kit list, the US electric-car maker has added yet another variant to its big-selling Model Y line-up.
Having recently dropped the ‘Standard’ moniker from its base Model Y (now referred to simply as the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive), Tesla is adding a ‘Long Range’ battery to its entry-level SUV. With a quoted 383 miles of range, the new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive can travel an additional 69 miles on a charge, compared with the existing Rear-Wheel Drive car.
That additional range will cost you an extra £3,000 (prices for the Long Range car start from £44,990) or £50 more per month on one of Tesla’s zero per cent PCP finance deals. The new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive car costs £349 per month on a 48-month, 10,000-mile/year PCP, with an £8,300 deposit.
Utilising the same 292bhp rear-mounted motor, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive does 0-60mph in 6.9 seconds – identical to its smaller-battery sibling. Top speed for the Long Range car jumps from 110mph to 125mph, however.
Visually identical to the Rear-Wheel Drive car, this new Long Range model ditches the Premium-trim’s full-width light bars front and rear for a simpler look. All versions get 19-inch wheels and tinted glass, but just three colours are offered: Stealth Grey is standard, while Pearl White or Diamond Black is a £1,300 option.
Inside, there are fabric seats and a manually adjustable steering wheel. The central touchscreen is unchanged, but there’s no display for the rear-seat passengers, as you’ll find in Premium or Performance versions of the Model Y. Luxury-car kit, including dual wireless charging pads, an electric tailgate, plus heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, is included.
The only available options are a tow bar for £1,350, illuminated door sills at £211, all-weather interior liners (also known as mats) for £205, and a roof rack for £450. Basic Autopilot is included even on these cheapest of Model Ys, although you’ll need to pay extra for so-called ‘Enhanced Autopilot’ (£3,400) and ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ (£6,800).
The aforementioned Premium trim sits above the Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive cars, with prices starting from £48,990. The Premium-badged Model Y is also available with an additional motor on the front axle: the Premium Long Range All-Wheel Drive version starts at £51,990. The Model Y Performance sits at the top of the range, as before, priced at £61,990.
Deliveries for the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive will start in March, shortly after the newly announced Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive saloon.
