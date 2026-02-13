It seems barely five minutes since the last Tesla range shake-up, but in an attempt to offer buyers every conceivable combination of battery size and standard kit list, the US electric-car maker has added yet another variant to its big-selling Model Y line-up.

Having recently dropped the ‘Standard’ moniker from its base Model Y (now referred to simply as the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive), Tesla is adding a ‘Long Range’ battery to its entry-level SUV. With a quoted 383 miles of range, the new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive can travel an additional 69 miles on a charge, compared with the existing Rear-Wheel Drive car.

That additional range will cost you an extra £3,000 (prices for the Long Range car start from £44,990) or £50 more per month on one of Tesla’s zero per cent PCP finance deals. The new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive car costs £349 per month on a 48-month, 10,000-mile/year PCP, with an £8,300 deposit.

Utilising the same 292bhp rear-mounted motor, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive does 0-60mph in 6.9 seconds – identical to its smaller-battery sibling. Top speed for the Long Range car jumps from 110mph to 125mph, however.

Visually identical to the Rear-Wheel Drive car, this new Long Range model ditches the Premium-trim’s full-width light bars front and rear for a simpler look. All versions get 19-inch wheels and tinted glass, but just three colours are offered: Stealth Grey is standard, while Pearl White or Diamond Black is a £1,300 option.