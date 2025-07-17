Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Tesla Model Y 6-seater is one step closer to the UK as it gets right-hand drive approval

Tesla is expanding its electric SUV to hit new segments

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Feb 2026
Tesla Model Y 6-seater - front4

The Tesla Model Y is already one of the best family EVs you can buy, thanks in part to its massive interior space, but the brand is working on making it even more practical with a new six-seater variant. 

We knew Tesla was in the midst of creating a six-seat Model Y after it was leaked on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information website last summer as the ‘Model Y L’, giving us our first undisguised look at the longer, more practical iteration of the American firm’s hugely-popular electric SUV.

Now, fresh documents reveal the new Model Y variant has gained approval for the Australian market. With right-hand drive versions confirmed, this makes it easier for Tesla to potentially bring the six-seater to the UK market. 

Tesla has been expanding its Model Y and Model 3 ranges in recent months, bringing out ‘Standard’ (later re-named Rear-Wheel Drive) versions to lower their respective entry prices and increase sales. Even the Cybertruck has gained a new entry-level variant, although unlike the Model Y six-seater, the electric pick-up is very unlikely to reach the UK. 

We’re yet to see inside but we expect this new Model Y will have a seating configuration of two up front, two in the middle and two in a third row. If you’re after an even more capacious seven-seat Tesla, the Model X came with the option of seven seats and can be had on the Auto Express Buy A Car service from less than £20,000. 

Compared with the standard car’s 4,792mm length, the Model Y is 177mm longer – 150mm of that comes from expanding the distance between the two axles. Tesla has also increased the height of the new version, from 1,624mm to 1,668mm.

Tesla Model Y 6-seater - front4

The images for the Australian market approval show a Model Y unchanged from the Chinese patent images. The Model Y six-seater gets a new 19-inch wheel design, a fresh boot lip spoiler and a new gold paint finish. The bootlid itself is a bespoke pressing, to create extra height for third-row passengers’ headroom.

The Chinese patent filing suggested a dual-motor powertrain for the Model Y with potentially 455bhp – more than the 375bhp output of the AWD dual-motor model we get in the UK. The long-wheelbase version does have to lug around some extra weight, however – 2,088kg compared with the regular-sized car’s 1,997kg kerbweight. 

