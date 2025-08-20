Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Updated Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gain more range in round of 2025 updates

In a win for common sense Tesla has substituted buttons for a proper indicator stalk

By:Alastair Crooks
3 Oct 2025
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

The latest Tesla Model 3 may have only launched last year and the newly-updated Model Y this year, but Tesla has just given its two-strong line up of EVs a big upgrade. Both cars get more range, new technology and something we’ve been crying out for - an indicator stalk. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Thanks to “upgraded battery packs”, the Model 3 now comes with 323 miles of range in the entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive car, 466 miles in the single-motor Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, 445 miles in the dual-motor version and 355 miles in the hottest Performance variant. This represents range increases of up to 30 miles across the line-up. 

Tesla Model 3 Interior update

The Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive also gets a significant bump in range - its official total now standing at 390 miles, up from 364 miles before. 

Pricing for the two cars remains unchanged with the Model 3 starting at £39,990 and the Model Y priced from £44,990 with the new Performance version topping off the range at £61,990. You can spec a new Model 3 or Model Y using our Buy A Car service and choose the best offer from dealers near you. 

The all-important indicator stalk

During our test of the Model 3 we found its indicator buttons on the steering wheel to be a faff to use and it seems Tesla buyers agreed. After listening to this feedback, Tesla has now reversed its decision and added the same indicator stalk already seen on the the Model Y to the Model 3. 

Tesla Model 3 indicator

The Model 3 also gets a new front camera mounted low on the front bumper to offer a better view of surroundings, which should help in tight car parking spaces. The camera even comes with its heater and washer to stay clear in all conditions.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

