New Kia PV5 Passenger and EV4 are brand’s first models to receive EV grant

The new Kia PV5 Passenger MPV and EV4 hatchback are the first models in the Korean brand’s line-up to qualify for the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG), so customers now get £1,500 off both.

Thanks to the EV grant, the Kia PV5 Passenger is available from £31,495 – almost half the price of its closest rival, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Meanwhile, the Kia EV4 now starts from £33,245, which puts it right in between its key rivals the Renault Megane and Cupra Born.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia UK, said: “We are delighted that Kia customers can now benefit from the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to making electric mobility accessible, practical and affordable.”

The PV5 Passenger – not to be confused with the PV5 Cargo van – is available to order through Kia’s brand-new PBV centres, rather than its traditional dealerships. And like all the brand’s models, it comes with a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Customers have two trim levels to choose from – Essential and Plus – and two battery options. The Standard Range battery offers up to 183 miles of range, while the Long Range version is good for up to 256 miles on a single charge. Standard kit includes seating for five, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, 7.5-inch driver’s display and twin sliding side doors.

The seven-seater version of the PV5 isn’t available in the UK just yet, but thankfully the Kia EV9 can ferry around your kid’s netball team – and you can currently save thousands on a brand-new model through our Buy A Car service.

Due to the price threshold for the EV grant, only the base-spec Kia EV4 Air qualifies for the discount. However, standard kit still includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.

Plus there are two battery sizes offered in the EV4 Air. The standard 58.3kWh unit offers up to 273 miles of range, or for about £2,200 extra, the larger 81.4kWh battery increases the futuristic family hatchback’s range to 388 miles.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

• Google

• Reddit

• Whatsapp