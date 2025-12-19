Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia PV5 Passenger and EV4 are brand’s first models to receive EV grant

These EVs have only just launched in the UK, but they already qualify for a £1,500 discount from the Government

By:Ellis Hyde
19 Dec 2025
Kia PV5 Passenger - front tracking

The new Kia PV5 Passenger MPV and EV4 hatchback are the first models in the Korean brand’s line-up to qualify for the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG), so customers now get £1,500 off both. 

Thanks to the EV grant, the Kia PV5 Passenger is available from £31,495 – almost half the price of its closest rival, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Meanwhile, the Kia EV4 now starts from £33,245, which puts it right in between its key rivals the Renault Megane and Cupra Born

Advertisement - Article continues below

Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia UK, said: “We are delighted that Kia customers can now benefit from the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to making electric mobility accessible, practical and affordable.”

The PV5 Passenger – not to be confused with the PV5 Cargo van – is available to order through Kia’s brand-new PBV centres, rather than its traditional dealerships. And like all the brand’s models, it comes with a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Customers have two trim levels to choose from – Essential and Plus – and two battery options. The Standard Range battery offers up to 183 miles of range, while the Long Range version is good for up to 256 miles on a single charge. Standard kit includes seating for five, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, 7.5-inch driver’s display and twin sliding side doors.

The seven-seater version of the PV5 isn’t available in the UK just yet, but thankfully the Kia EV9 can ferry around your kid’s netball team – and you can currently save thousands on a brand-new model through our Buy A Car service.

Due to the price threshold for the EV grant, only the base-spec Kia EV4 Air qualifies for the discount. However, standard kit still includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.

Plus there are two battery sizes offered in the EV4 Air. The standard 58.3kWh unit offers up to 273 miles of range, or for about £2,200 extra, the larger 81.4kWh battery increases the futuristic family hatchback’s range to 388 miles. 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Kia EV4 review
Kia EV4 - front

Kia EV4 review

The Kia EV4 is a striking, spacious and supremely comfortable electric hatchback
In-depth reviews
11 Dec 2025
Kia EV4 Fastback review: sleeker alternative to superior hatch
Kia EV4 Fastback GT-Line S

Kia EV4 Fastback review: sleeker alternative to superior hatch

The Fastback version of Kia's EV4 offers a saloon bodystyle that's a throwback in today's hatch-dominated market
Road tests
13 Nov 2025
Who needs diesels? Kia PV5 does record-breaking 431 miles with a full load!
Kia PV5 record-breaking - front 3/4

Who needs diesels? Kia PV5 does record-breaking 431 miles with a full load!

Just days after Skoda announced its diesel-car world record, Kia hits back with a fully laden electric van
News
28 Oct 2025
New Kia EV4 GT is ready for launch, and it fancies a fight with the Volkswagen Golf R
Kia EV4 GT - front angled

New Kia EV4 GT is ready for launch, and it fancies a fight with the Volkswagen Golf R

The electric performance model will feature dual motors to deliver all-wheel drive and around 300-400bhp
News
27 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag
Dacia Spring facelift - front

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag

The Dacia Spring has been improved for 2026, but a replacement could come soon
News
16 Dec 2025
New Jaguar GT ride review: is the controversial luxury EV a proper Jaaaaag?
Jaguar GT 2025 - front tracking

New Jaguar GT ride review: is the controversial luxury EV a proper Jaaaaag?

100mph-plus sprint round test track reveals a comfortable, high-performance GT with plenty of promise and true Jag credentials.
Road tests
17 Dec 2025
All-new Ford Fiesta previewed in this week's special Auto Express
Auto Express 1,912

All-new Ford Fiesta previewed in this week's special Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week, we have exclusive images of the new Ford Fiesta and get a first taste of the Jaguar GT
News
17 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content