This is the new Suzuki Across, a family SUV with four-wheel drive that “conveys robustness and a sense of adventure”, according to Suzuki.

If you think the new Across looks familiar then you’d be right because it’s based on the new Toyota RAV4, utilising the same platform, powertrain and - for the most part - design as its sister car.

This isn’t the first time Suzuki and Toyota have partnered up on the same car. There's the all-electric Subaru Solterra, which is based on the Toyota bZ4X and the Suzuki Swace, which is based on the Corolla Touring Sports. It’s not all one-way traffic though, Toyota’s new Urban Cruiser is based on the Suzuki-developed e Vitara.

Like the outgoing Across (which is based on the old RAV4), the new car is a plug-in hybrid. That means there’s a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a 22.7kWh battery capacity sending power to two electric motors, one on each axle. In the North American market this produces a total of 320bhp for the RAV4 with European cars getting 300bhp - expect the same for the Across. Given Suzuki’s taste for SUVs with some off-roading pedigree (the e Vitara comes with a unique dual-motor AllGrip-e system, for example) we’re not expecting the new RAV4’s 264bhp front-wheel drive option to come to the Across.