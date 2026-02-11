New Suzuki Across is a mirror image of the Toyota RAV4, once again
The new Suzuki Across gets the latest plug-in hybrid system from its Toyota relative, but it's not coming to the UK
This is the new Suzuki Across, a family SUV with four-wheel drive that “conveys robustness and a sense of adventure”, according to Suzuki.
If you think the new Across looks familiar then you’d be right because it’s based on the new Toyota RAV4, utilising the same platform, powertrain and - for the most part - design as its sister car.
This isn’t the first time Suzuki and Toyota have partnered up on the same car. There's the all-electric Subaru Solterra, which is based on the Toyota bZ4X and the Suzuki Swace, which is based on the Corolla Touring Sports. It’s not all one-way traffic though, Toyota’s new Urban Cruiser is based on the Suzuki-developed e Vitara.
Like the outgoing Across (which is based on the old RAV4), the new car is a plug-in hybrid. That means there’s a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a 22.7kWh battery capacity sending power to two electric motors, one on each axle. In the North American market this produces a total of 320bhp for the RAV4 with European cars getting 300bhp - expect the same for the Across. Given Suzuki’s taste for SUVs with some off-roading pedigree (the e Vitara comes with a unique dual-motor AllGrip-e system, for example) we’re not expecting the new RAV4’s 264bhp front-wheel drive option to come to the Across.
Along with the three typical driving modes of Normal, Eco and Sport, the Across gets a Trail mode. This monitors the electric motors’ torque distribution between the front and rear axles, working in conjunction with the ‘E-Four’ all-wheel drive system to optimise traction.
With that 22.7kWh battery (which is an upgrade on the old car’s 18.1kWh unit), we expect pure-electric range to be over 60 miles. A 50kW charger should be able to replenish 10 to 80 per cent of its energy in 30 minutes.
Compared to the RAV4, the Across’ exterior features a different grille, front and rear bumpers, new 18-inch wheels and wheel arch cladding. There’s also a selection of four colours: Massive Grey Metallic, Ever Rest Metallic, Super White, and Attitude Black Metallic.
It’s even more similar to the RAV4 inside with the same 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch center touchscreen sitting on the same dash as in the Toyota. The good news is that there are plenty of physical buttons on the steering wheel and centre console for frequently used functions like audio, climate and driving modes.
The bad news is Suzuki has said the new Across won't come to the UK. The firm instead says it'll "concentrate on e Vitara and its three popular hybrid models which are Swift, Vitara and S-Cross".
