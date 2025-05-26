The manual gearbox could be on the verge of extinction, because new Auto Express-exclusive data shows the very few new cars on sale available with this kind of transmission. This mirrors continuously-falling sales across the UK and ultimately limits the number of drivers willing and able to change gears themselves.

Our findings show that, as of the time of writing, there are just 96 models being offered with a manual transmission, as opposed to 404 models that are automatic-only, with the former representing just over 19 per cent of the overall market.

Compare this with just three years ago where almost a third of all models (including body style derivatives such as estates, coupes and performance variants) were available with a manual gearbox.

With the number of new, manual cars available dwindling this has had a significant impact on sales. In 2024, the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said just 22 per cent of new cars left the forecourt with a manual transmission. This comes as part of an overall decline in the number of manual registrations over the last few years, with automatic sales having become the majority in 2020.

What is killing the manual gearbox?

So why is the manual gearbox going away? There are several reasons, but mainly it comes down to customer preferences and the rise of automatic-only EVs. Firstly, many drivers simply prefer driving an automatic car; while enthusiasts typically prefer the analogue and involving nature of changing gears themselves, taking this action out of the equation ultimately makes driving much more relaxing, which many drivers prefer.