Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s X-Trail is a do-it-all seven-seat hybrid SUV for only £235 a month
If the Qashqai is too small for you, then the larger X-Trail is a fine alternative. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 May
- Smooth hybrid power
- Classy cabin
- £235 a month
If you’re in need of a seven-seater SUV, then there’s no shortage of choice. There’s the Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and the new Volkswagen Tayron. The Nissan X-Trail is a solid competitor, too, and it’s just been made all the more tempting thanks to this great deal via the Auto Express Find A Car service.
Offered by Select Car Leasing, this personal contract hire agreement is based over two years, with a monthly payment of £235 a month. There’s a sensible £3,184 initial deposit, with a 5,000-mile annual limit.
While the Qashqai might steal all the headlines (and sales) for Nissan, if you want a seven-seater, you have to go for the X-Trail. But that’s no issue, because the X-Trail comes with plenty of family-friendly practicality, a well built interior and decent levels of kit – even in the base Acenta trim offered here.
A 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine might sound a little weedy in a car of this size, but it’s worth remembering that like the Qashqai, the X-Trail’s wheels are powered by electricity only. This is thanks to Nissan’s e-Power set-up, which utilises the petrol engine as a generator for the battery that powers the electric motor. It’s a strange layout, but we found it to be smooth in its transitions between electric and combustion-engined power sources, unlike some full-hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains from rivals.
This E-4orce model has all-wheel drive thanks to a dual-motor set-up. With 210bhp, the X-Trail is able to get to 62mph in a sprightly 7.2 seconds – although we suspect the all-wheel drive functionality will be more commonly used for towing and off-roading.
As you’d want in a family-oriented seven-seat SUV, the X-Trail’s equipment list is strong. There’s a wireless smartphone charging pad, dual-zone climate control, a rear-view camera, wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay connectivity on the eight-inch touchscreen, plus a 12.3-inch digital display for the driver.
The interior itself has been heavily influenced by the all-electric Ariya, which we think is a good thing because it is quite a bit more luxurious than the old X-Trail. It’s roomy, too, with 90-degree opening rear doors to make loading kids in the middle and third row that much easier.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan X-Trail leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan X-Trail hub page.
Deals on Nissan X-Trail rivals
Check out the Nissan X-Trail deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Find a car with the experts