Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s X-Trail is a do-it-all seven-seat hybrid SUV for only £235 a month

Smooth hybrid power

Classy cabin

£235 a month

If you’re in need of a seven-seater SUV, then there’s no shortage of choice. There’s the Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and the new Volkswagen Tayron. The Nissan X-Trail is a solid competitor, too, and it’s just been made all the more tempting thanks to this great deal via the Auto Express Find A Car service.

Offered by Select Car Leasing, this personal contract hire agreement is based over two years, with a monthly payment of £235 a month. There’s a sensible £3,184 initial deposit, with a 5,000-mile annual limit.

While the Qashqai might steal all the headlines (and sales) for Nissan, if you want a seven-seater, you have to go for the X-Trail. But that’s no issue, because the X-Trail comes with plenty of family-friendly practicality, a well built interior and decent levels of kit – even in the base Acenta trim offered here.

A 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine might sound a little weedy in a car of this size, but it’s worth remembering that like the Qashqai, the X-Trail’s wheels are powered by electricity only. This is thanks to Nissan’s e-Power set-up, which utilises the petrol engine as a generator for the battery that powers the electric motor. It’s a strange layout, but we found it to be smooth in its transitions between electric and combustion-engined power sources, unlike some full-hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains from rivals.