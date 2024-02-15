New facelifted Skoda Octavia vRS the most powerful yet with 261bhp

The Skoda Octavia vRS has been given a substantial mid-life update, adding style, tech and powertrain upgrades to an already very impressive all-round package. Due to arrive in the summer of this year, the new vRS performance model will be available in both hatchback and estate forms, with local pricing due to be revealed in the next few months.

Key changes to the vRS start under the bonnet, where the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine has been given a power boost from 242bhp to 261bhp, with peak torque now rated at 370Nm. However, where previously this was available with a six-speed manual, Skoda will only now offer the vRS with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

In fact, a reduction in range complexity goes much further with Skoda also ditching the previous 242bhp iV plug-in hybrid and 200bhp diesel versions, including the latter model’s optional all-wheel drive system. Still, the petrol with the DSG gearbox always proved to be the most popular option in the UK and that’s the model that Skoda has paid the most attention to.

In this case, the extra power is sent to the front wheels via Skoda’s ‘virtual’ limited slip differential that uses the brakes to stop the inside wheel from overspinning in tight corners. The brakes are uprated over standard Octavia models and Skoda has fiddled with both the engine management and the piped-in engine noises.