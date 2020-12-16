Cheapest hybrid cars on sale 2025

Fully electric cars are the hot topic at the moment but there are plenty of affordable, efficient hybrid cars to choose from on today’s market that might actually be cheaper to buy and run for some people. If you’re after a bargain, the level of choice on offer means the cheapest hybrid cars come in all shapes and sizes, so there should be a low-cost hybrid model to suit you.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Generally speaking there are three types of hybrid car on the market: mild hybrid, full hybrid (also referred to as self-charging hybrid), and plug-in hybrid (PHEV). To keep things simple, we’ve rounded up the cheapest full hybrid cars for this list.

We’ve omitted mild hybrids as the technology is now standard-fit in a large number of modern petrol cars. Plug-in hybrids, meanwhile, fall into their own category as they need to be recharged like an EV. They also tend to be larger and more expensive than full hybrid cars.

Our experts have thoroughly tested every hybrid car you can buy, carefully evaluating areas such as quality, driving experience and practicality, and we’ve included our impressions below to help you decide which of the UK’s cheapest hybrid cars is the right one for you.

Compare the cheapest hybrid cars

Read this table to see our in-depth ratings for each of the UK’s cheapest hybrid cars. You can also find each car’s starting price, as well our score for efficiency and the official WLTP combined fuel economy figure.

Scroll down or click the jump links in the table above for more on the cheapest hybrids

…

1. MG3