Cheapest hybrid cars on sale 2025
Hybrid cars can save you money thanks to their lower running costs – here are the 10 cheapest hybrid models on sale in the UK today
Fully electric cars are the hot topic at the moment but there are plenty of affordable, efficient hybrid cars to choose from on today’s market that might actually be cheaper to buy and run for some people. If you’re after a bargain, the level of choice on offer means the cheapest hybrid cars come in all shapes and sizes, so there should be a low-cost hybrid model to suit you.
Generally speaking there are three types of hybrid car on the market: mild hybrid, full hybrid (also referred to as self-charging hybrid), and plug-in hybrid (PHEV). To keep things simple, we’ve rounded up the cheapest full hybrid cars for this list.
We’ve omitted mild hybrids as the technology is now standard-fit in a large number of modern petrol cars. Plug-in hybrids, meanwhile, fall into their own category as they need to be recharged like an EV. They also tend to be larger and more expensive than full hybrid cars.
Our experts have thoroughly tested every hybrid car you can buy, carefully evaluating areas such as quality, driving experience and practicality, and we’ve included our impressions below to help you decide which of the UK’s cheapest hybrid cars is the right one for you.
Compare the cheapest hybrid cars
Read this table to see our in-depth ratings for each of the UK’s cheapest hybrid cars. You can also find each car’s starting price, as well our score for efficiency and the official WLTP combined fuel economy figure.
|Cheapest hybrid cars ranking
|Name
|Prices from
|Efficiency, CO2 and running costs rating (out of 5)
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|Max. WLTP efficiency
|1
|MG3
|£18,995
|4.5
|5
|64.2mpg
|2
|Renault Clio
|£21,895
|4.5
|4.5
|67.3mpg
|3
|MG ZS
|£22,495
|4.4
|4
|55.4mpg
|4
|Dacia Jogger
|£23,305
|4
|4.5
|58.9mpg
|5
|Toyota Yaris
|£23,445
|4.2
|4
|70.6mpg
|6
|GWM Haval Jolion Pro
|£23,995
|N/A
|N/A
|47mpg
|7
|Mazda 2 Hybrid
|£24,820
|4.3
|3.5
|74.3mpg
|8
|Dacia Duster
|£24,830
|4.7
|4.5
|55.3mpg
|9
|Renault Captur
|£25,195
|4.1
|4
|60.1mpg
|10
|Toyota Yaris Cross
|£26,495
|4.4
|4
|62.8mpg
Scroll down or click the jump links in the table above for more on the cheapest hybrids
1. MG3
- Prices from £18,995
- Max. WLTP efficiency: 64.2mpg
The MG3 is currently the cheapest hybrid on the market, yet it’s also one of the best-equipped, most efficient and most entertaining cars to drive in its class.
Unlike its rivals, the MG3 prioritises use of its electric motor over the petrol engine, so the driving experience is much closer to an electric car than a hybrid. When the engine does kick in, it’s not intrusive and the transition is smooth. Official figures suggest the MG3 hybrid can return 64.2mpg, but we averaged 55.4mpg during testing. This is in the same region as its closest hybrid supermini rivals; the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris.
The MG3 might be a small car, but it’s not too cramped inside, with plenty of head and knee room for adults in the back, as well as plenty of storage space and cubby holes dotted around the cabin. Standard safety kit is very generous, with lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning featuring on all models. Overall fit and finish is decent, too, as is the seven-year/80,000 mile warranty.
“There’s a huge amount to like about the MG. Its sharp-handling chassis makes it fun to drive, yet it balances this out with a compliant ride and strong refinement.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the MG3 on UK roads
2. Renault Clio
- Prices from £21,895
- Max. WLTP efficiency: 67.3mpg
The Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid does a highly respectable job of blending fashion with frugality.
Combining two electric motors with Renault’s 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine results in fuel economy of up to 67.3mpg on paper, but in the real world, we saw 58.5mpg when we tested the Clio hybrid against the Toyota Yaris. Overall, performance is brisk and 143bhp is enough for 0-62mph in under 10 seconds, so merging onto the motorway should be fairly pain-free. The Clio’s sharp steering and comfortable ride also make it one of the more capable cars in its class.
Despite its low starting price, the Clio comes with almost every bit of kit you’ll probably need, including LED headlights, cruise control, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and plenty of safety tech too.
“The Renault Clio refuses to relinquish its position as one of the best superminis on the market. A high-quality and well-equipped item despite its competitive pricing, the Clio feels as refined as much larger hatchbacks and handles well, too.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Clio in the UK
3. MG ZS
- Prices from £22,495
- Max. WLTP efficiency: 55.4mpg
The MG ZS is much cheaper than almost all of its small SUV competitors, but it hides its budget roots surprisingly well.
Due to it using the same powertrain as the MG3, the ZS primarily uses its petrol engine as a generator to power the electric motors when needed. The result is an official economy figure of up to 55.4mpg, and we managed to get fairly close to this with a real-world average of 48.7mpg during testing on a mixture of roads. It’s reasonably potent in terms of power, too, with 193bhp on tap, and the 10.5-metre makes tighter manoeuvres nice and easy.
Look hard enough within the ZS’s cabin and you’ll find that MG hasn’t quite managed to hide its cost-cutting measures. There are quite a few flimsy parts, and one of our road testers even managed to hurt themselves while using the gear selector. Mishaps aside, though, things do get a bit better when it comes to on-board tech and safety kit. There’s enough room for a family of five, too.
“While the ZS is good enough to drive, spacious and economical, the real selling point is its low list price, which allows it to undercut rivals by several thousand pounds.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the ZS in the UK
4. Dacia Jogger
- Prices from £23,305
- Max. WLTP efficiency: 58.9mpg
Not only is the Dacia Jogger one of the cheapest hybrid cars currently on sale, it is also one of the cheapest seven-seater cars on the market.
The Jogger offers families a huge amount of space, low running costs and a decent amount of in-car kit for very little money. The best thing, though, is that the efficient hybrid power doesn’t come at the cost of practicality. You will need to spend a bit more to buy one compared to the petrol model, but the upside of the hybrid-powered Jogger is fuel economy of well over 50mpg as well as more power and torque.
The Jogger's van-like appearance may not be as stylish as some of the SUVs on this list, but if you’re in the market for a hybrid family car then few models can match the sheer level of versatility on offer here — especially at this price. It’s not exactly posh inside, but the materials and trim feel durable, and the essential tech is all included.
“The Jogger is relatively compact for a seven-seater, with a long, narrow body where most other options are wide. That means it’s just as easy to manoeuvre as the Dacia Sandero at low speeds, and the light steering also helps you to thread through small gaps.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor, who tested the Jogger in the UK
5. Toyota Yaris
- Prices from £23,445
- Max. WLTP efficiency: 70.6mpg
The latest Toyota Yaris is only available as a hybrid, as opposed to a number of rivals that offer hybrid power as an option. Fortunately, this technology suits the Yaris perfectly in the city, where the car spends a surprising amount of time in electric-only mode.
It may look a bit funkier than previous generations of Yaris, but the latest model still focusses on the sensible stuff. Due to its aversion to using its 1.5-petrol engine, the Yaris can lean heavily on electric power and officially achieve up to 68.9mpg. As is somewhat typical, though, this figure could not be matched when we pitted the Toyota Yaris against a Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid in a twin test, but we did get a respectable 56.2mpg nonetheless.
While the Yaris struggles a bit on the motorway with its 114bhp, the steering is a joy around town, and anyone in the market for a supermini, hybrid or otherwise, should strongly consider it. Build quality is typically Toyota (that’s a very good thing) and it’s a comfortable car to sit on on longer journeys, although the interior is a bit bland to behold.
“The fourth-generation Yaris is a great performer in the urban environment. However, it isn’t the cheapest hybrid around, there’s limited room for people in the back, and a small boot could limit its appeal for a family.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor, who drove the Yaris on UK roads
6. GWM Haval Jolion Pro
- Prices from £23,995
- Max. WLTP efficiency: 47mpg
It’s a very recent entry into the UK market, but the GWM Haval Jolion Pro is already making waves with its starting price — even if its name is a bit of a mouthful.
The Haval Jolion Pro comes from the same brand that brought us the Ora 03 (formerly known as Funky Cat). Unlike its groovy electric city car sibling, though, this is a hybrid-powered mid-size SUV.
In typical Chinese car fashion, it undercuts the price of several competitors, too, at less than £24,000. However, it’s worth noting that the GWM is one of the thirstier cars on this list with an official MPG figure of just 47mpg.
Inside you’ll find a digital driver’s display along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s not the most exciting SUV out there, but there’s little denying this car’s potential to disrupt this extremely popular market
7. Mazda 2 Hybrid
- Prices from £24,820
- Max. WLTP efficiency: 74.3mpg
No, we haven’t added the same car twice. The Mazda 2 Hybrid is essentially a rebadged Toyota Yaris but this isn’t a bad thing.
Not only do Mazda and Toyota superminis look identical, but they also share the same 114bhp 1.5-litre full hybrid powertrain. The Mazda does have a slight edge in the WLTP efficiency stakes, though, as it boasts a higher headline figure of 74.3mpg, compared to the Yaris’s 70.6mpg.
Just like the Yaris, the 2 Hybrid is enjoyable and easy to drive on urban roads, and it will spend a lot of its time in pure-electric mode. If you’re considering a Yaris or 2 Hybrid, it’ll be worth looking at the best finance and leasing deals on both models before deciding. Do keep in mind that both the Mazda 2 Hybrid and Toyota Yaris aren’t the most refined cars at higher speeds, so if you do lots of motorway miles, you might want to consider other options.
"There are some harsh plastics dotted around, but overall the Mazda 2 Hybrid feels built to last, and one of the plusher superminis on sale." - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter, who drove the 2 Hybrid in Germany
8. Dacia Duster
- Prices from £24,830
- Max. WLTP efficiency: 55.3mpg
It’s chunky, robust and a little bit old-school on the outside, but the Dacia Duster can be specced with an utterly modern hybrid powertrain.
While you’ll have to forego four-wheel drive to accommodate the Duster’s full-hybrid system, the good news is that this model’s real-world economy comes very close to the figures it claims on paper. We achieved 52.3mpg during testing, which really isn’t far short of the claimed 55.3.mpg. The hybrid variant is also the most powerful Duster, but performance is still rather reflective of this SUV’s boxy appearance - only 138bhp and a top speed of 99mph.
We doubt many Duster buyers are particularly bothered about speed, though, so if you’re more concerned about practicality and quality, we have good news. While there’s no hiding from low-rent materials, the cabin feels as sturdy as the car looks, and there’s even a reasonable amount of up-to-date features thrown in. A stonking 594-litre boot sits at the back for big shops or long trips away with the family.
“The latest Duster uses the same CMF-B platform as the likes of the latest Renault Clio and Captur, and that means the current model takes a significant step forward from its predecessor, with an improvement in tech and a grown-up feeling on the road.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the Duster on UK roads
9. Renault Captur
- Prices from £25,195
- Max. WLTP efficiency: 60.1mpg
The Renault Captur is a two-time Small SUV of the Year winner, and it’s still as tempting as ever.
The Captur E-Tech is the hybrid version, and this shares its powertrain with the Clio supermini, along with several other components. This system consists of a 1.6-litre engine combined with two electric motors. The first motor can drive the wheels outright, while the second helps to smooth the gaps between gear changes. We lived with a Captur E-Tech for six months as part of our long-term fleet, and during that time it held a steady 53.2mpg average, and this included plenty of motorway trips.
The Captur’s practicality does suffer a slight sacrifice in order to accommodate this hybrid setup, but the E-Tech should still take a family of four and their luggage with ease. A 10.4-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard, and Renault’s Google-based infotainment software is a firm Auto Express favourite due to its performance and ease-of-use.
“It’s not as sharp to drive as some rivals, and the cabin design is starting to look and feel a little dated, but fundamentally this car’s focus on what its buyers will appreciate is enough to keep it at the sharp end of the class.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who road tested the Captur in the UK
10. Toyota Yaris Cross
- Prices from £26,495
- Max. WLTP efficiency: 62.8mpg
Toyota is no stranger to producing efficient small hybrid cars, but the Yaris Cross represents a new approach from the brand
The Cross takes all the best bits of the Yaris supermini and places them into a larger and more practical package. The additional bulk does mean the 1.5-litre powertrain has to work a bit harder, but it’s still capable of up to 62.8mpg (provided you avoid the AWD models). It would seem the WLTP testers had their foot down during testing, though, as we managed an average of 64.7mpg when the Yaris Cross spent six months on our test fleet.
This is a winning combination that makes the Yaris Cross an ideal choice for a small family. It’s also a rather eco-friendly one, emitting less than 100g/km of CO2. On the road, the Yaris Cross is just as easy to drive around town as its supermini sibling, and the reversing camera makes parking the small SUV a doddle.
Toyota has identified that Yaris Cross buyers will most probably live in more built-up, urban areas, so it’s important that the small SUV is comfortable and easy to pilot around town. Has it succeeded? For the most part, yes.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Yaris Cross on UK roads.
What are the different types of hybrid car?
There are different types of hybrid car, and working out the difference can feel daunting if you’re unaccustomed to this technology. We won’t go into great detail about the differences between each type of hybrid here, although there are three main ones you should be aware of.
The first are ‘mild hybrids’. These typically use an electric motor to give an engine (usually petrol, diesel hybrids are rarer) a boost under acceleration. Crucially, mild hybrids cannot move under the power of an electric motor alone.
The second are ‘full hybrids’. Unlike mild hybrids, these can use electric motors to drive the wheels, although this is usually only for very short distances; no more than a mile or two. Their limited electric range is caused by their typically small batteries, which collect energy lost while braking or directly from the engine itself.
The third are ‘plug-in hybrids’, often abbreviated to ‘PHEVs’. Their batteries are much larger than those of full hybrids, so much so that they need to be charged via a cable when parked. The very latest PHEVs can offer more than 60 miles of electric-only range, so it’s realistic to complete short journeys without needing to use the engine (or any fuel in the tank) at all.
