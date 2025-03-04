Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Car Deal Alert! Award-winning Citroen e-C3 dips under £20k in this spring sale deal

Get an already affordable EV even cheaper with these £2,000-off deals on the Citroen e-C3

By:Antony Ingram
4 Mar 2025
Citroen e-C3
  • Up to £2,351 off the cash price of a new e-C3
  • Entry-level Plus cars available for under £20,000
  • 198-mile range and plenty of kit
  • It’s the Auto Express spring sale!

All electric cars are expensive, right? That might have been the case once, but in recent years we’ve seen an influx of EVs that are barely, if any dearer than their combustion counterparts.

The Citroen e-C3 is one of those, and we like it enough that it’s our current Car of the Year. It starts at under £22,000 on the road, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find it even cheaper - as the spring sale deals on the Auto Express Find a Car service show.

With savings of more than £2,000 on the cash price of a brand new Citroen e-C3, it brings the figure down below £20,000. That’s getting into Dacia Spring territory, and while we like the cheeky Dacia EV, the e-C3 is undoubtedly a more substantial and more useful car, with a longer range and more grown-up driving characteristics.

According to Citroen, the e-C3 has a WLTP range of 198 miles, and our real-world testing has shown that efficiency of around 4 miles per kilowatt-hour is possible, which results in a real-world range still in the mid-170s. There are EVs that go a lot further, but not for under twenty grand showroom-fresh. With a relatively small battery and 100kW charging, a 20-80 per cent boost takes under half an hour too.

Citroen e-C3 - front tracking

Both Plus and Max-spec cars enjoy the two-grand saving (savings on the Max go as high as £2,351 in our spring sale, though it’s a slightly more expensive car to begin with). There’s no advantage either way when it comes to battery or performance, and even Plus models get alloy wheels, two-tone paintwork, air-con, rear parking sensors, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, so Citroen hasn’t left all the good stuff on the shelf to keep the e-C3 cheap.

Our Car Deal Alert selections are taken directly from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. For more deals check out our electric Citroen deals hub page or our spring sale hub page, and click the button below to get the Citroen e-C3 deal...

Citroen e-C3 spring sale deal

Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

