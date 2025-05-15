Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa for under £150 a month is cracking value

Easy to drive

Top-spec Ultimate trim level

Just £148.10 a month

It's little surprise that the Vauxhall Corsa is one of the most popular cars in the UK when you consider what it offers. Decent to drive? Check. All the tech you need? Check. You could even call it stylish.

Value for money is its strong suit, though, and this deal just underlines that. Lease Car UK is offering a top-spec Corsa for the frankly crazy price of £148.10 a month right now.

There's a £2,077.19 initial payment to sort first, and this deal is for 24 months. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but this can be tweaked to 8,000 a year for an extra £20.85 a month.

The appropriately named Ultimate is the trim level, and as standard this spec includes 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, contrasting black roof and mirror caps, matrix LED headlights, 10-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats and steering wheel, and wireless phone charging.

The interior is a smart and modern place to be, and while a supermini will never offer limo-levels of rear-seat space, a couple of taller adults will be comfortable enough. Boot space is a very respectable 309 litres.

This deal gets you the very familiar 1.2-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol. With 99bhp, it makes the Corsa brisk enough, while the six-speed gearbox is slick. It sips fuel, too, with Vauxhall claiming well over 50mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Corsa leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Corsa hub page.

