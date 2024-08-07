Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Vauxhall Astra Griffin knocks £2,800 off electric hatchback’s price

The Vauxhall Astra Griffin special edition is the new entry-point to the hatchback's range, and is available with petrol or electric powertrains

by: Alastair Crooks
7 Aug 2024
Following on from the Vauxhall Corsa Yes Edition and Vauxhall Mokka Griffin, the maker has launched the new Vauxhall Astra Griffin, bringing more standard kit and a lower price. 

Based on the Design trim level, the Vauxhall Astra Griffin starts at £24,795 with the 1.2-litre 128bhp petrol engine, or from £34,995 in Astra Griffin Electric form. Compared to the Design car, the petrol-powered Griffin is £2,775 cheaper, while the electric model knocks £2,800 from the starting price. Griffin trim is offered on the Astra Sports Tourer Electric as well, starting at £37,195. 

Available to order now, first deliveries of the electric version are expected imminently, followed by petrol versions in November. Vauxhall has taken the same approach as it did with the previous generation Astra Griffin, by adding more equipment. As standard there are some exterior tweaks with tinted rear windows, roof rails (for the Sports Tourer Electric estate) and LED headlights, as well as front and rear parking sensors. Inside, you’ll find front heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charger and a rear-view 180-degree camera.

On the 10-inch central touchscreen, Vauxhall’s infotainment system gains a host of connectivity features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also a 10-inch driver’s display, plus safety systems like adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist, speed-sign recognition and automatic emergency braking. The Astra Griffin Electric receives a pre-conditioning function to remotely operate the car’s interior temperature.  

Vauxhall adds that on its five-year personal contract purchase agreement, both the petrol and electric Astra Griffin models are available for £399 per month on identical terms – both with a £2,000 deposit. The Astra Electric also gets a battery warranty for eight years/100,000 miles.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

