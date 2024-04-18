Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Vauxhall Mokka Griffin lowers small SUV’s price to £21,555

The Griffin trim level is carried over to the petrol-powered models after appearing on the Mokka Electric

by: Alastair Crooks
18 Apr 2024
Vauxhall Mokka Griffin front 3/4

After introducing the Mokka Electric Griffin, Vauxhall has rolled-out the value-focused trim level to the regular Mokka - decreasing the entry-point to Vauxhall’s smallest SUV by £3,105. 

The new Mokka Griffin sits under the Design trim level at £21,555, but it looks more upmarket from the outside. The Griffin gets the same 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, but on top of the Design there’s tinted rear windows and a contrasting black roof. There’s also the option to choose metallic exterior paint - a £700 option on the Design. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside there’s a flat-bottom steering wheel in ‘leather-effect’, a standard-fit panoramic rear-view camera and rear parking sensors, plus a seven-inch central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with a seven-inch driver’s display. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, climate control and keyless go also feature on the Griffin.

Like the Design model, the Vauxhall Mokka Griffin gets as standard; LED headlights with adaptive high-beam, cruise control, lane keep assist and a movable boot floor. 

The Griffin gets the same array of powertrains as the rest of the Mokka range, albeit without the latest 54kWh battery and 154bhp in the Mokka Electric, using the older 134bhp 50kWh battery version instead. The 1.2-litre 99bhp three-cylinder engine comes with a six-speed manual and kicks off the Mokka range at £21,555. The more powerful 134bhp petrol coupled with the six-speed manual gearbox starts at £22,755 and the 1.2-litre petrol with 128bhp and an eight-speed automatic transmission starts at £24,405. The Mokka Electric Griffin is priced from £29,495. 

The new Mokka Griffin is available to order now and like the new Corsa Yes Edition - which lowers the entry-point to Vauxhall’s supermini in a similar way, first deliveries are expected in June. 

Click here for our list of the best SUVs on sale...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Vauxhall Mokka Electric Griffin comes in at a £7,000 discount on standard Mokka
Vauxhall Mokka Electric Griffin - front
News

New Vauxhall Mokka Electric Griffin comes in at a £7,000 discount on standard Mokka

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric dips under the £30,000 barrier thanks to the new limited edition Griffin
3 Apr 2024
Updated 2024 Vauxhall Mokka can’t hide from us on the road
Facelifted Vauxhall Mokka - front
News

Updated 2024 Vauxhall Mokka can’t hide from us on the road

Vauxhall aims to keep pace with the small SUV pack with fresh tweaks to the Mokka
29 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging

Vauxhall is offering a whopping great deposit contribution on all its EVs, plus a year of free charging at Tesco
15 Feb 2024
New Vauxhall Mokka Electric Long Range does what it says on the tin
Vauxhall Mokka Long Range - front action
News

New Vauxhall Mokka Electric Long Range does what it says on the tin

The all-electric Vauxhall Mokka gains a bigger battery for more power and a range of up to 252 miles
17 Jan 2024

Most Popular

‘Dacia Zen’ seven-year warranty brings added peace of mind
Dacia Duster - tailgate
News

‘Dacia Zen’ seven-year warranty brings added peace of mind

The value brand’s new warranty is also available on used cars, as well as for existing Dacia customers
16 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC offers luxury EV motoring for £327 a month
Mercedes EQC - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC offers luxury EV motoring for £327 a month

Mercedes’s EQC showed that the German firm was serious about electric cars and it’s our Car Deal of the Day for Monday 15 April
15 Apr 2024
New BMW X3 prototype review: first impressions of next-gen mid-size SUV
BMW X3 prototype (camouflaged) - front tracking
Road tests

New BMW X3 prototype review: first impressions of next-gen mid-size SUV

The X3 is a BMW best-seller and we’ve taken an early drive of the new model that's about to take over that baton
14 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content