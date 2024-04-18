New Vauxhall Mokka Griffin lowers small SUV’s price to £21,555

After introducing the Mokka Electric Griffin, Vauxhall has rolled-out the value-focused trim level to the regular Mokka - decreasing the entry-point to Vauxhall’s smallest SUV by £3,105.

The new Mokka Griffin sits under the Design trim level at £21,555, but it looks more upmarket from the outside. The Griffin gets the same 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, but on top of the Design there’s tinted rear windows and a contrasting black roof. There’s also the option to choose metallic exterior paint - a £700 option on the Design.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside there’s a flat-bottom steering wheel in ‘leather-effect’, a standard-fit panoramic rear-view camera and rear parking sensors, plus a seven-inch central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with a seven-inch driver’s display. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, climate control and keyless go also feature on the Griffin.

Like the Design model, the Vauxhall Mokka Griffin gets as standard; LED headlights with adaptive high-beam, cruise control, lane keep assist and a movable boot floor.

The Griffin gets the same array of powertrains as the rest of the Mokka range, albeit without the latest 54kWh battery and 154bhp in the Mokka Electric, using the older 134bhp 50kWh battery version instead. The 1.2-litre 99bhp three-cylinder engine comes with a six-speed manual and kicks off the Mokka range at £21,555. The more powerful 134bhp petrol coupled with the six-speed manual gearbox starts at £22,755 and the 1.2-litre petrol with 128bhp and an eight-speed automatic transmission starts at £24,405. The Mokka Electric Griffin is priced from £29,495.

The new Mokka Griffin is available to order now and like the new Corsa Yes Edition - which lowers the entry-point to Vauxhall’s supermini in a similar way, first deliveries are expected in June.

Click here for our list of the best SUVs on sale...