Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Plush new Vauxhall Frontera Ultimate range-topper priced under £26k

It’s faster and comes with more kit, but the Frontera Electric Ultimate has a little less range

By:Alastair Crooks
1 Oct 2025
New Vauxhall Frontera Ultimate front 3/4

The Vauxhall Frontera has gained a new range-topping Ultimate trim level, sitting above the Design and GS, bringing a host of new equipment in both all-electric and hybrid guise. 

After the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant is applied, £25,695 will get you into the Frontera Ultimate Electric with the 44kWh battery, while the larger-battery, Extended Range version costs £29,195. For comparison, the GS Electric starts at £24,895 and the entry-level Design Electric costs from £22,495. As for the Hybrid variant, that costs from £28,055 with the 109bhp model or £29,564 for the more powerful 144bhp car. 

There are also loads of great leasing deals to be had on the Vauxhall Frontera Electric via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, with prices starting from under £200 a month.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

As its name suggests, the Ultimate is the most lavishly equipped Frontera you can buy. Although it costs £800 more than the GS model, the new trim level in effect takes the place of the £450 Ultimate pack. You could previously add this as an option, including an identical array of kit with roof rails, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a heated windscreen and LED front foglamps. 

Like the GS, the Ultimate also gets 17-inch diamond-cut wheels, LED rear lights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding wing mirrors, electric climate control, a black roof and gloss black door handles. Fellow Stellantis brand Citroen still sells the Frontera’s sister car, the C3 Aircross, in just two similarly equipped versions with both the petrol and pure-electric powertrains. 

New Vauxhall Frontera Ultimate interior

The Frontera Electric Ultimate with the smaller 44kWh battery will cover 186 miles on a charge, while the Extended Range 54kWh version tops out at 251 miles - which is two miles less than the GS with the same battery. Even with the same front-mounted 111bhp electric motor, the Ultimate accelerates from 0-62mph 0.8 seconds faster than other trim levels; the 44kWh model takes 12.1 seconds for the benchmark sprint and the 54kWh car takes 0.1 seconds longer. 

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off
New Citroen C3 Hybrid - front 3/4

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off

“A pedal box assembly that is not to the correct specification” could cause the brake pedal to detach on right-hand drive cars
News
18 Sep 2025
Vauxhall Frontera review
Vauxhall Frontera Electric - front

Vauxhall Frontera review

The Frontera misses the mark slightly for design and quality, but this budget-friendly Vauxhall scores well in most areas
In-depth reviews
13 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera Electric won’t break the bank at £163 a month
Vauxhall Frontera Electric - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera Electric won’t break the bank at £163 a month

The Frontera is back from the dead and this time around it offers outstanding value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 7
News
7 Aug 2025
Vauxhall Frontera EV gets 67-mile range boost, but it’ll cost you
Vauxhall Frontera - front

Vauxhall Frontera EV gets 67-mile range boost, but it’ll cost you

A £3,500 premium adds 67 miles of range to the compact SUV, but there's still no seven-seat option
News
6 Aug 2025

Most Popular

BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money
Opinion - premium car brands, header image

BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money

Mike Rutherford thinks traditional premium car brands are beyond the reach of most car buyers, and the competition is now closing the gap
Opinion
28 Sep 2025
Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier
Skoda Enyaq SE L 85 - front 3/4

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier

Skoda's latest Enyaq SE L 85 delivers a 359-mile range and qualifies for the £1,500 government electric car discount.
News
30 Sep 2025
Audi Q3 review
Audi Q3 - front

Audi Q3 review

The Audi Q3 doesn’t rewrite the rulebook, but it does significantly improve on most key metrics; the PHEV is particularly compelling
In-depth reviews
29 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content