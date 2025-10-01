The Vauxhall Frontera has gained a new range-topping Ultimate trim level, sitting above the Design and GS, bringing a host of new equipment in both all-electric and hybrid guise.

After the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant is applied, £25,695 will get you into the Frontera Ultimate Electric with the 44kWh battery, while the larger-battery, Extended Range version costs £29,195. For comparison, the GS Electric starts at £24,895 and the entry-level Design Electric costs from £22,495. As for the Hybrid variant, that costs from £28,055 with the 109bhp model or £29,564 for the more powerful 144bhp car.

There are also loads of great leasing deals to be had on the Vauxhall Frontera Electric via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, with prices starting from under £200 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As its name suggests, the Ultimate is the most lavishly equipped Frontera you can buy. Although it costs £800 more than the GS model, the new trim level in effect takes the place of the £450 Ultimate pack. You could previously add this as an option, including an identical array of kit with roof rails, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a heated windscreen and LED front foglamps.

Like the GS, the Ultimate also gets 17-inch diamond-cut wheels, LED rear lights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding wing mirrors, electric climate control, a black roof and gloss black door handles. Fellow Stellantis brand Citroen still sells the Frontera’s sister car, the C3 Aircross, in just two similarly equipped versions with both the petrol and pure-electric powertrains.

The Frontera Electric Ultimate with the smaller 44kWh battery will cover 186 miles on a charge, while the Extended Range 54kWh version tops out at 251 miles - which is two miles less than the GS with the same battery. Even with the same front-mounted 111bhp electric motor, the Ultimate accelerates from 0-62mph 0.8 seconds faster than other trim levels; the 44kWh model takes 12.1 seconds for the benchmark sprint and the 54kWh car takes 0.1 seconds longer.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today