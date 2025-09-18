Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off

“A pedal box assembly that is not to the correct specification” could cause the brake pedal to detach on right-hand drive cars

By:Tom Jervis
18 Sep 2025
New Citroen C3 Hybrid - front 3/4

Things have gone from bad to worse for Stellantis as Citroen has now recalled even more new cars for manufacturing defects. This time the recall is for brand-new cars and includes models from sister brand, Vauxhall.

The main cars concerned are right-hand drive versions of the Citroen C3, as well as the larger Citroen C3 Aircross. Also affected is the Vauxhall Frontera, although UK deliveries of this car are yet to commence.

All of this is down to what a Stellantis spokesperson described as a “a pedal box assembly that is not to the correct specification” – or, to put it in plain English, the brake pedal could fall off.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This being the case, Stellantis has somewhat euphemistically said that the defect could cause “[a] loss of brake capability”. One small comfort is that Stellantis says the automatic emergency braking (AEB) and the electronic handbrake would remain fully operational, although we’re not sure how helpful this might be in such a situation.

With 1,100 cars thought to be affected at this stage, Stellantis has issued a ‘stop-drive order’ for those that have already been delivered meaning owners should not drive their cars. Frontera models due for delivery will be held back a few weeks in order to receive the necessary fix. 

The firm also says it will provide a courtesy car for those affected, while owners have told Auto Express and online forums that compensation of up to £250 has been issued in some cases.

Yet another recall

This could not come at a worse time for the automotive conglomerate following a mass recall of over 140,000 Citroen cars over faulty Takata airbags that could be lethal if detonated. That’s not to mention another recall in which cars fitted with the 1.2-litre PureTech turbo petrol engine could suffer oil leaks that have the possibility of causing a fire.

Regardless, Stellantis says “the safety of its customers is [its] highest priority”, and owners can call Citroen Customer Services on 0800 093 9393, Vauxhall Customer Services on 0800 026 0034 or their local dealership if they have any concerns.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Classic Citroen Type H van returns as modern EV
New Citroen Type H EV - front tracking

Classic Citroen Type H van returns as modern EV

The iconic Citroen Type H van is back, rebuilt on a modern Citroen Relay platform with either electric or diesel power
News
17 Sep 2025
Stellantis expands "do not drive" recall again: Citroen and DS cars in the frame
Citroen C3 Mk2 - front tracking

Stellantis expands "do not drive" recall again: Citroen and DS cars in the frame

Faulty Takata airbags have been highlighted in 10,000 more Citroen and DS models, taking total vehicles affected to around 140,000
News
16 Sep 2025
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

Almost 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
5 Sep 2025
Most reliable cars to buy - the cars you can trust in 2025
Most reliable cars 2025 - header image

Most reliable cars to buy - the cars you can trust in 2025

How do you judge a new car’s reliability before buying it? Our Driver Power survey is the answer…
Best cars & vans
27 Aug 2025

Most Popular

New Geely EX5 SUV to arrive in October, starting at £32k
Geely EX5 - front

New Geely EX5 SUV to arrive in October, starting at £32k

This new electric SUV is coming soon to the UK from Volvo and Lotus parent company, Geely
News
15 Sep 2025
Nissan Qashqai to finally go electric, but hybrid model will remain
Nissan Qashqai electric render Avarvarii - front 3/4

Nissan Qashqai to finally go electric, but hybrid model will remain

There will be an overlap of powertrains for the big-selling SUV
News
15 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Savour the Scandi cool of a Polestar 4 at only £334 a month
Polestar 4 - cornering, low shot

Car Deal of the Day: Savour the Scandi cool of a Polestar 4 at only £334 a month

Fancy something smart and sophisticated? You won’t look back with the Polestar 4. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 13
News
13 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content