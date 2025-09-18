Citroen and Vauxhall models recalled as brake pedal could fall off

Things have gone from bad to worse for Stellantis as Citroen has now recalled even more new cars for manufacturing defects. This time the recall is for brand-new cars and includes models from sister brand, Vauxhall.

The main cars concerned are right-hand drive versions of the Citroen C3, as well as the larger Citroen C3 Aircross. Also affected is the Vauxhall Frontera, although UK deliveries of this car are yet to commence.

All of this is down to what a Stellantis spokesperson described as a “a pedal box assembly that is not to the correct specification” – or, to put it in plain English, the brake pedal could fall off.

This being the case, Stellantis has somewhat euphemistically said that the defect could cause “[a] loss of brake capability”. One small comfort is that Stellantis says the automatic emergency braking (AEB) and the electronic handbrake would remain fully operational, although we’re not sure how helpful this might be in such a situation.

With 1,100 cars thought to be affected at this stage, Stellantis has issued a ‘stop-drive order’ for those that have already been delivered meaning owners should not drive their cars. Frontera models due for delivery will be held back a few weeks in order to receive the necessary fix.

The firm also says it will provide a courtesy car for those affected, while owners have told Auto Express and online forums that compensation of up to £250 has been issued in some cases.

Yet another recall

This could not come at a worse time for the automotive conglomerate following a mass recall of over 140,000 Citroen cars over faulty Takata airbags that could be lethal if detonated. That’s not to mention another recall in which cars fitted with the 1.2-litre PureTech turbo petrol engine could suffer oil leaks that have the possibility of causing a fire.

Regardless, Stellantis says “the safety of its customers is [its] highest priority”, and owners can call Citroen Customer Services on 0800 093 9393, Vauxhall Customer Services on 0800 026 0034 or their local dealership if they have any concerns.

