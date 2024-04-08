Vauxhall Frontera EV gets 67-mile range boost, but it’ll cost you

The Vauxhall Frontera Electric is one of the cheapest electric cars on sale, but with 186 miles it’s not the longest-range EV out there. Thankfully, Vauxhall has introduced the Frontera Electric Long Range and it’s on sale now, priced from £27,495.

That makes it £4,000 more expensive than the regular Frontera Electric, but thanks to a battery upgrade from 44kWh to 54kWh, the Long Range can go up to 253 miles on a single charge. Despite its identical internals, that’s one mile more than the Mokka Electric Long Range – thanks in part to the Frontera’s lightweight ‘Smart Car’ platform.

Like the entry-level Frontera Electric, the Long Range comes in two trim levels: Design and GS. Mirroring the equipment available in the 44kWh model, the big-battery Frontera Design gets 16-inch black steel wheels, black skid plates and body-colour bumpers. There’s also a £400 optional Design Styling Pack, which paints the steel wheels white and adds a white roof and roof rails.

The interior of the Frontera Long Range Design, like every other trim, comes with Vauxhall’s ‘Pure Panel’ cockpit with dual 10-inch widescreen displays, sat nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus wireless smartphone charging. There’s voice recognition too, activated by a ‘Hey Vauxhall’ command. LED headlights, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, cruise control, and lane-keep assist are all standard as well.