Bold new Paris concept car may hint at Citroen C5 Aircross successor

Citroen has announced it will reveal a new “highly expressive” concept car at the upcoming 2024 Paris Motor Show. We’re told the mystery machine will preview a future model in a “major segment”, suggesting it could provide us with a first look at the next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross family SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We already know that the new, second-generation C5 Aircross will arrive next year, as the French brand’s first model to use the new STLA Medium platform that underpins the latest Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. Both these cars are offered with a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains, and we expect it will be the same story with the Citroen.

The first-ever e-C5 Aircross will almost certainly be made available with the same choice of 73kWh and 98kWh batteries as the E-3008 and Grandland Electric. The larger power pack should provide around 420 miles of range, based on how far the long-range versions of the Peugeot and Vauxhall can go on a single charge.

Citroen hasn’t released any images or details of its new show car yet, but speaking to Auto Express earlier this year, the brand’s head of design, Pierre Leclercq, suggested that the next C5 Aircross won’t just look like a bigger version of the new C3 Aircross.

Hinting at how Citroen’s latest design language might work on the C5 Aircross, Leclercq said: “Between C3 and C3 Aircross there’s something that is extremely coherent, but that identity is going to evolve. The idea is to have three rectangles, or three elements that can evolve in proportions and positions. We have a tonne of possibilities.”

The new facelifted Citroen C4 and C4 X will also be unveiled at Paris, with the pair adopting the same brand identity seen on the new Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross. The Citroen Ami electric quadricycle is due to receive some updates as well.

Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas said of the Ami earlier this year: “It's a product for young people, so we need to keep it fresh.”

Click here for our list of the best mid-size SUVs...