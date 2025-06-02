Car Deal of the Day: The Citroen C5 Aircross is a big car for a very small £208 a month

Spacious SUV with a very comfy ride

There's a new Citroen C5 Aircross on the way, so you know what that means – the outgoing version is an absolute bargain. It's so cheap, in fact, that you can drive off in a brand new, top-spec example for under £210 right now, which is stonking value for money.

While the new C5 Aircross is getting all the fanfare, it won't be here until the end of the year. So, while it would normally make sense to wait for the new and improved version of a car, we wouldn't be surprised if you opted for this one purely on account of how cheap it is. Especially if you need a comfortable, practical and easy-to-drive family SUV that's powered by a frugal diesel engine.

This deal, from Lease Car UK, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, will set you back just £207.82 a month after a £2,841.84 initial payment.

It's a three-year deal with a 5,000-mile-a-year cap; bumping this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles a year will cost you less than £18 extra a month.

Diesel SUVs are becoming a bit of a rare thing, but for many families it's still the fuel of choice. The good news is that Citroen's 1.5-litre motor is a strong unit, delivering punchy performance thanks to 131bhp. Plus, it'll return 54mpg, so it should be light on your wallet.

That frugal engine is mated to a comfortable car that's easy to drive. The C5 Aircross is fitted with Citroen's fancy 'Advanced Comfort' suspension, so it wafts along and has the ride comfort of a posh saloon.

This deal nabs you a top-spec car, too. Max Edition gets you a black contrasting roof colour, full LED headlights, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors with puddle lights, roof rails, 18-inch diamond-cut alloys and a 10-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

