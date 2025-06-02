Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The Citroen C5 Aircross is a big car for a very small £208 a month

Its replacement may be waiting in the wings, but the current Citroen C5 Aircross is still a fine car. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 June.

By:George Armitage
2 Jun 2025
Citroen C5 Aircross - front cornering
  • Spacious SUV with a very comfy ride
  • Top-spec car; frugal diesel power
  • Only £207.82 a month

There's a new Citroen C5 Aircross on the way, so you know what that means – the outgoing version is an absolute bargain. It's so cheap, in fact, that you can drive off in a brand new, top-spec example for under £210 right now, which is stonking value for money.

While the new C5 Aircross is getting all the fanfare, it won't be here until the end of the year. So, while it would normally make sense to wait for the new and improved version of a car, we wouldn't be surprised if you opted for this one purely on account of how cheap it is. Especially if you need a comfortable, practical and easy-to-drive family SUV that's powered by a frugal diesel engine.

This deal, from Lease Car UK, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, will set you back just £207.82 a month after a £2,841.84 initial payment. 

It's a three-year deal with a 5,000-mile-a-year cap; bumping this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles a year will cost you less than £18 extra a month.

Diesel SUVs are becoming a bit of a rare thing, but for many families it's still the fuel of choice. The good news is that Citroen's 1.5-litre motor is a strong unit, delivering punchy performance thanks to 131bhp. Plus, it'll return 54mpg, so it should be light on your wallet.

That frugal engine is mated to a comfortable car that's easy to drive. The C5 Aircross is fitted with Citroen's fancy 'Advanced Comfort' suspension, so it wafts along and has the ride comfort of a posh saloon. 

Citroen C5 Aircross - interior

This deal nabs you a top-spec car, too. Max Edition gets you a black contrasting roof colour, full LED headlights, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors with puddle lights, roof rails, 18-inch diamond-cut alloys and a 10-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen C5 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen C5 Aircross hub page.

Check out the Citroen C5 Aircross deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

