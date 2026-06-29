Verdict

Following the F1 and P1 is a bit like applying to be the third member of the Beatles after John Lennon and Paul McCartney. It’s a tough gig. But the McLaren W1 is a fabulous and surprisingly easy car to drive. A mixture of old and new-school, it is sensationally fast, yet is also tactile at low speeds. If you’re lucky enough to be one of the 399 new owners spending £2million on your next hypercar, then you have a hit on your hands.

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The new McLaren W1 is the most powerful and quickest road car the Woking-based company has ever produced. That’s quite a statement given McLaren’s back catalogue.

Like its direct predecessor, the P1, this new model is a hybrid hypercar with all the power going to the rear wheels alone. Total outputs are frankly enormous at 1,257bhp and 1,340Nm of torque. For comparison, the P1 produced 903bhp and 900Nm – and both cars weigh almost exactly the same, tipping the scales at just under 1,400kg dry.

Positioned in the middle of the car is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 and although that might sound like a familiar McLaren engine, it is in fact all-new. It is 13kg lighter and 40mm shorter than the previous V8 (that can still be found in the 750S), and as well as bigger turbos it has both direct and port-injection to allow it to rev higher. On its own the V8 produces a monumental 915bhp and 900Nm of torque – considerably more than most ‘ordinary’ supercars.