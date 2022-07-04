Fiat Ducato van review

Our opinion on the Fiat Ducato

The Fiat Ducato has long been a popular choice in the large van sector, selling in big numbers across Europe in many shapes and sizes, whether it's a traditional panel van, chassis cab or even as a popular base for a campervan. The diesel models in the latest version are - as always - noisy but punchy, but the electric version is more refined while still being a rugged workhorse.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The wide array of body styles is the van’s biggest plus point compared to rivals, since there’s sure to be a version that suits your needs, from simple load-carrying to camping or towing.

About the Fiat Ducato

The Fiat Ducato is a large panel van from Stellantis, and shares a large amount of parts with several other vans from the group including the Peugeot Boxer, Citroen Relay, Vauxhall Movano, US-market Ram ProMaster and the Toyota ProAce Max. The latest versions of each are even more similar than before, and the electric versions are all based on the same tech just like the diesel versions.

The most recent facelift brought new front-end looks to all of the sibling vans, and the Ducato gets an interesting grille with a large Fiat badge. It helps to make the van look more modern, and there’s more tech available now, but the base of the van is still just like before; spot one from behind and you’d be hard-pressed to notice a difference post-facelift.