MAN TGE van review

Our opinion on the MAN TGE

You might not have realised that MAN - previously only a maker of HGVs - now sells a large panel van. Since it’s based on the excellent Volkswagen Crafter, the TGE is an excellent choice for many reasons, and another tempting option on the UK panel van market. If the numbers don’t quite work for a VW Crafter, the closely related TGE might be just right for you (and vice versa).

About the MAN TGE

There’s plenty of choice on the market for the large panel van buyer, but one model you may have missed is the MAN TGE. The TGE is the first light commercial vehicle to come from MAN Truck & Bus – which is part of the Volkswagen Group.

The TGE may seem familiar as it is essentially a rebadged Volkswagen Crafter. The two vans are built in the same factory in Poland, and the differences between them largely centre around the front end and the badging. The Crafter's two-bar grille with large VW roundel are replaced by a piano black trim piece on the TGE that features the MAN logo with the company's lion badge above it. In addition, the TGE features its model designation on the front wings ahead of the doors, in a similar way to its HGV lorry cabs. Further back, only the different manufacturer badges differentiate the two models.