Vauxhall Movano van review

The dashboard itself looks okay, but most of the materials in the cabin are hard-wearing plastics that look a bit more dated than those in some rival vans such as the Transit. It’s what you expect in a big van like this but it doesn’t help to reduce noise in the cabin and looks dull.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

All Vauxhall Movano versions come with a five-inch DAB radio screen, except the Movano Electric as this has a larger seven-inch unit instead, along with a digital instrument display. You can get a ten-inch screen with smartphone connectivity and sat-nav on the options list for around £1,500. It’s great if you can afford to add it, but many users will find their phone, mounted to the dash, will do just as good of a job as the built-in systems.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are excellent to have if you drive regularly, though, and they help make the cabin feel a lot more modern. We like the digital dash in electric models too, as it also makes things feel more up-to-date and has all the info you need for driving displayed clearly.

Buying and owning

The Movano is at its best in electric guise, but it’s not easy to recommend to a wide market. It suits those doing shorter, local trips most, although the 263-mile range is good enough for longer trips as well. It takes quite a while to charge at a normal charge point, and public rapid chargers are quite expensive to use regularly. The diesel is better for most buyers but it’s a rattly engine - although it delivers decent economy for long trips. If you need a van for long-distance hauling this will be the one to go for.

Alternatives

The closest rivals for the Movano are the Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer, Citroen Relay and Toyota Proace Max. These are all exactly the same van with a different face, and different specs and prices. The Toyota is most notable as it has a longer warranty, but isn’t as versatile with fewer variants available.

Other rivals include the Volkswagen Crafter and MAN TGE twins, the Mercedes Sprinter and the Ford Transit. These vans feel more upmarket than the Movano but also cost a bit more, and don’t have as much carrying capacity. The best van in this class right now is the Renault Master, a good-value van that’s efficient and good to drive.