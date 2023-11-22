New Vauxhall Movano gets a refresh to keep pace with big van rivals

Vauxhall has revised its Movano van for 2024 with a new electric motor and battery for the electric version, plus a new look, technology and even the addition of a hydrogen-powered variant for the first time.

The large panel van landscape is rapidly changing in the coming months. Rivals like the Fiat Ducato, Citroen Relay and Peugeot Boxer are being updated but it’s not only the Movano’s immediate siblings from parent company Stellantis that are going under the knife. The Toyota ProAce Max (which utilises the Stellantis large panel van body) and an all-new Renault Master have been revealed too.

On the outside the Movano has received several noticeable design tweaks. The front features new headlights, grille, bumper and on certain trim levels new alloy wheels.

Vauxhall has utilised the new Stellantis 110kWh battery also found in the new E-Ducato, replacing the old 75kWh unit. Like the Fiat, the Movano Electric gets a huge boost to range and power. The single electric motor puts out 270bhp and 400Nm of torque - a big jump over the old version’s 118bhp and 260Nm of torque.

More importantly for most van users, range has increased too. The old Movano Electric ran out of juice after 154 miles where the new one will cover up to 261 miles. A selection of driving modes can place greater emphasis on performance or efficiency with Normal mode limiting power to 217bhp, Eco setting it at 163bhp and Power opening up the maximum output. The Movano Electric also features four levels of brake regeneration, operated by a set of paddles behind the steering wheel.