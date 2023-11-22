New Vauxhall Movano gets a refresh to keep pace with big van rivals
Stellantis’ commercial vehicle updates extend to Vauxhall’s largest offering
Vauxhall has revised its Movano van for 2024 with a new electric motor and battery for the electric version, plus a new look, technology and even the addition of a hydrogen-powered variant for the first time.
The large panel van landscape is rapidly changing in the coming months. Rivals like the Fiat Ducato, Citroen Relay and Peugeot Boxer are being updated but it’s not only the Movano’s immediate siblings from parent company Stellantis that are going under the knife. The Toyota ProAce Max (which utilises the Stellantis large panel van body) and an all-new Renault Master have been revealed too.
On the outside the Movano has received several noticeable design tweaks. The front features new headlights, grille, bumper and on certain trim levels new alloy wheels.
Vauxhall has utilised the new Stellantis 110kWh battery also found in the new E-Ducato, replacing the old 75kWh unit. Like the Fiat, the Movano Electric gets a huge boost to range and power. The single electric motor puts out 270bhp and 400Nm of torque - a big jump over the old version’s 118bhp and 260Nm of torque.
More importantly for most van users, range has increased too. The old Movano Electric ran out of juice after 154 miles where the new one will cover up to 261 miles. A selection of driving modes can place greater emphasis on performance or efficiency with Normal mode limiting power to 217bhp, Eco setting it at 163bhp and Power opening up the maximum output. The Movano Electric also features four levels of brake regeneration, operated by a set of paddles behind the steering wheel.
Even though the new Movano has a much larger battery, charging speeds are about the same. It takes 55 minutes to replenish 80 per cent of the battery thanks to 150kW fast charging - the fastest yet fitted to a Vauxhall. The battery is able to provide power to appliances like laptops and power tools.
Another first is the addition of hydrogen power. Orders of the Movano Hydrogen will start from late 2024 with deliveries expected in 2025. A range of up to 311 is promised.
There is also a set of more traditional diesel engines for the new Movano, ranging from 140bhp to 180bhp with the option of an eight-speed automatic transmission on some models. Vauxhall claims that aerodynamic improvements to the body and the powertrains have resulted in improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions.
The new Movano will come in three lengths, two wheelbases and three heights along with a double-cab, panel van or stripped back platform bodystyle. Vauxhall hasn’t revealed full payload specifications yet, but the electric model comes with up to 1,385kg capacity - down somewhat on the electric Renault Master E-Tech’s 1,625kg payload. The Movano’s cargo volume is unchanged at 17m3.
Inside there’s a new 10-inch touchscreen replacing the old five-inch unit and it comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. As standard on the electric models and as an option on diesel variants, there's a configurable seven-inch driver’s display which can display a sat-nav too. The bench seat up front also folds into a work surface.
Pricing for the Movano in L2H2 panel van guise starts from £32,025 (excluding VAT). The Movano Electric in L3H2 panel van form starts at £50,385 (excluding VAT) - making it over £12,000 cheaper than before. Sales of the new Movano are expected to begin by the end of the year.
Now find out more about the best electric vans on the market...