New Toyota Proace Max arrives to complete an updated van lineup

Toyota has a new van, if new isn’t too strong a word. The Toyota Proace Max has arrived to top the brand’s light commercial vehicle range but it’s not exactly the first we’ve seen of this vehicle. As it has across the rest of its van lineup, Toyota has leant on a deal with the Stellantis group, so the Proace Max is the same large van that we’ve already seen badged variously as a Fiat Ducato, Citroen Relay, Peugeot Boxer and Vauxhall Movano. It’s been around in one form or another since 2006.

The Proace Max is new to Toyota though, and the brand is very proud of the fact that it completes the Proace line-up. This range starts with Proace City small van, then progresses to the Proace mid-size van while throwing in the Hilux pick-up for good measure. All the vans are available with pure electric power and the two smaller models have received styling and technology tweaks to create a stronger family resemblance across the range.

The Proace Max is the heavy duty option in the range with load volumes of up to 17 cubic metres in the biggest Proace Max Electric model. There are two wheelbases, three vehicle lengths and three roof heights allowing operators the mix-and-match potential that’s expected from large panel vans. The rear doors open to 270 degrees so they’re completely out of the way when loading.