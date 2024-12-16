Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen is a £66,450 EV alternative

Vauxhall’s new hydrogen van will offer 311 miles of range and a refill time of five minutes

By:Alastair Crooks
16 Dec 2024
Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen connected to Hydrogen pump4

If you’ve been wondering what the future has in store for hydrogen-powered vehicles then Vauxhall might have the answer - this is the Movano Hydrogen van and it's set to arrive in spring 2025, from £66,450.  

Vauxhall has been trialling the Vivaro Hydrogen van in the UK - it’s on sale in Europe with an Opel badge from 71,000 Euros (roughly £59,200). However, Vauxhall has decided to kick off its hydrogen van line-up with the larger Movano instead, in L3 H2 body and L4 H3 - the latter starting from £68,070 (after the plug-in vehicle grant). 

The Movano Hydrogen costs £7,965 more than the Movano Electric, although the hydrogen van can cover an extra 50 miles on a full tank - topping out at 311 miles. A 45kW fuel cell is paired with four hydrogen tanks, capable of storing up to 7kg of hydrogen. Vauxhall says refuelling will take just five minutes, the Movano Electric with its 50kW maximum recharge rate will take one hour to go from zero to 80 per cent for comparison. 

Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen - front4

An 11kWh battery powers a single electric motor with 148bhp and 410Nm of torque on the the Movano Hydrogen. This battery can be charged independently of the hydrogen tanks, although it takes much longer than simply filling up with hydrogen, at 90 minutes with an 11kW AC maximum. 

The Movano Hydrogen, like the rest of the Movano range, is only offered in ‘Prime’ trim. That means you get a 10-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, two USB ports, a voice command system, a seven-inch driver’s display, keyless go, rear parking sensors and automatic air conditioning. There’s also a six-way adjustable driver’s seat with an armrest and a dual passenger bench seat.

Full technical details on the Movano Hydrogen including payload, towing and performance should be revealed nearer to its spring release date. 

Now take a look at our guide to hydrogen cars...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

