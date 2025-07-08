Say au revoir to hotels with the Renault Master Ahorn Camp campervan

There’s a new Renault Master on the market and it’s not taken long for the French firm’s largest van to get the campervan treatment in the shape of the new Renault Master Ahorn Camp.

Produced by motorhome specialist Erwin Hymer Group, the Ahorn Camp is offered in Europe through the Renault Pro+ dealership network. Available as a campervan or motorhome, the former starts at 52,800 euros (roughly £45,000) and the latter starts at 58,900 euros (roughly £50,000).

Ahorn Camp has used the Renault Master as a base for its camper conversions since 2013 and the latest model has been made more fuel efficient thanks to Renault’s aerodynamic Aerovan touches. These raise the diesel’s fuel economy to 34mpg in the standard van.

Like the Master panel van, the camper here comes with the choice of two diesel units producing 130bhp and 170bhp. A six-speed manual is used for the less-powerful version or there’s a nine-speed automatic for the more potent one.

Like the standard Master van, the Ahorn Camp models come equipped with a new 10-inch central touchscreen featuring Renault’s latest Google-based infotainment along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Ahorn hasn’t said what specific camper-themed upgrades the Master motorhome or campervan will get, but previous examples have come with up to five ‘sleeping places’, a kitchenette, a toilet, a shower and many other useful bits of equipment like extra tables and fresh water tanks.

Our first look at the new Renault Master Ahorn Camp motorhome range will come at the end of August during the Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf before going on sale in September.

