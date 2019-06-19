Vauxhall Vivaro Life review

Our opinion on the Vauxhall Vivaro Life

If passenger carrying is important to you, then a van-derived MPV such as the Vauxhall Vivaro Life is worth considering. This model offers up to nine seats, depending on which version you choose, and there’s quiet all-electric running on offer. However, other electric van-based MPVs have moved the game on with more efficient powertrains and a more enjoyable drive, leaving the Vivaro Life as a niche choice suitable for a narrow range of users.

About the Vauxhall Vivaro Life

Vauxhall has long been a curator of MPVs, with cars such as the Zafira and Meriva offering families lots of space in an affordable package. Today, with SUVs taking over much of the market, it falls to Vauxhall’s van-derived models, the Vivaro Life and smaller Combo Life, to meet that same requirement.

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The Vivaro Life is one of a number of van-derived models from within the Stellantis group. It shares its bodyshell and mechanicals with the Citroen SpaceTourer, Peugeot Traveller and Toyota Proace Verso, plus non-UK models including the Fiat Ulysse and Opel Zafira Life. And that’s not to mention all the panel and crew van derivatives that also use the same tech.

Electric drive is standard on the Vivaro Life, with a 75kWh battery under the floor and a front-mounted electric motor. Vauxhall offers the Vivaro Life in two lengths, with the longer body called XL, while there are eight or nine-seat configurations as standard, or a six-seat executive upgrade. If you don’t need that many seats, then the Vauxhall Vivaro van is available as a five or six-seat crew van, with a bulkhead dividing the load area from the passenger compartment.