Sharp new Vauxhall Vivaro van aims to be the talk of the building site

Diesel and electric versions of Vauxhall’s mid-size panel van get a new look and uprated technology, with prices starting from £27,555

by: Ellis Hyde
15 Nov 2023
Meet the updated Vauxhall Vivaro and Vivaro Electric: the latest members of the brand’s commercial vehicle lineup to receive a sharper-looking front end and tech upgrades, which should help the mid-size panel van in its ongoing battle against the best-selling Ford Transit Custom

Like the recently facelifted Vauxhall Combo, the Vivaro and Vivaro Electric now feature Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ grille design that can be found on its passenger cars including the Mokka, Corsa and Astra, and on top-spec models is flanked by set of LED headlights. 

Inside, every Vivaro now features a 10-inch digital driver’s display complimented by a 10-inch central touchscreen that comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto too (also standard-fit). The storage areas around the instrument panel and the centre console are larger now, providing extra space for stowing odds and ends. 

The regular Vivaro can be had with a 118bhp or 175bhp diesel engine, while the Vivaro Electric is powered by a 75kWh battery that now offers a range of up to 217 miles – 12 miles further than before. Updated models also come with paddles on the steering wheel so the driver can adjust the strength of the regenerative braking on the fly. Driving the electric version’s front wheels is a 134bhp electric motor, while the maximum charging speed stands at 100kW – both the same as before.

The Vivaro and Vivaro Electric are available in two body lengths (4.98m and 5.33m), as a panel van, a DoubleCab 5-seater and as a chassis cab for bespoke conversions. Depending on the version, the Vivaro offers up to 6.6 cubic metres of cargo space and a 1.4-tonne payload.

The new Vivaro is available in two trim levels: Prime and Pro, with the latter adding kit like a new ‘Dynamic Surround Vision’ system. It uses two cameras on the outside of the van and a digital rear-view mirror to show the driver either what’s behind the van or if there’s anything in the side blind-spots. The latter function is activated when you indicate, similar to what a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6 can do.

Prices for the new Vivaro start at £27,555 (excluding VAT) while the Vivaro Electric is priced from £42,055 (also excluding VAT). Sales are due to commence before the end of the year, with full specifications and UK pricing to be announced when order books open.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor on DrivingElectric.com and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

