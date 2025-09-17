Classic Citroen Type H van returns as modern EV

The iconic Citroen Type H van is making a comeback, thanks to a partnership between a leading Citroen 2CV specialist, The 2CV Shop, and Italian company Caselani. The 2CV Shop, known for its expertise in rebuilding and renovating classic Citroen 2CVs, has now expanded its services to include a new line of retro vans.

Built on the platform of a modern Citroen Relay, the Type H is fitted with a body from Caselani, offering a blend of vintage charm and usable performance. Dubbed 'An Icon Reborn,' the Type H is produced by the 2CV Shop under licence from Citroen, and it features the distinctive, corrugated look of the classic H van, albeit with some more up-to-date touches.

Prices for a new, turnkey Type H start from £52,995 (+VAT) for the electric cab model and £63,495 (+VAT) for the panel van. For existing Relay van owners (2019 onwards), The 2CV Shop can also perform a retrofit conversion, with prices starting from £24,595. The diesel-powered option is available from £41,995.

The Type H offers a payload of up to 1,385kg and is available in four sizes, with a load volume of up to 17m3. The all-electric model features a 110kWh battery, and boasts a WLTP range of up to 260 miles, plus buyers thinking of taking on lots of road trips will appreciate fast-charging capability of up to 150kW.

Inside the cabin, you’ll find an HD touchscreen, climate control, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay, while cruise control is also available to help take the strain on the motorway.

