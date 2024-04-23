New Audi Q7 facelift brings back plug-in hybrid power

Earlier this year we saw the Audi Q7 large luxury SUV receive its second facelift, although there was a significant omission of the plug-in hybrid variant. Now, the Q7 plug-in hybrid is back having been available on and off since the current Q7 launched in 2015. For the latest plug-in iteration Audi has thrown as much technology at the large SUV as it could.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Audi is planning to move away from its confusing badging strategy, but this obviously hasn’t come into place just yet and plug-in hybrid buyers will still be confronted by the Audi Q7 55 TFSI e quattro. As before it’ll take aim squarely at the BMW X5 xDrive50e and Mercedes GLE 400 e plug-in hybrids and to a lesser extent, a growing range of similarly-sized, all-electric luxury SUVs.

Powering the Q7 55 TFSI e is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with 334bhp - the same as you’d find in the mild-hybrid V6 petrol Q7. In the PHEV, this is mated to an electric motor with 174bhp and 460Nm of torque, featuring a more powerful 25.9kWh battery under the boot floor. That’s much more than the old Q7 60 TFSI e’s 17.3kWh battery, meaning all-electric range has doubled from 26 miles to 52 miles.

Total power output of the Q7 PHEV is 388bhp and 600Nm of torque, enabling a 0-62mph time of 5.7 seconds before the SUV tops out at 149mph (the electric-only top speed is 84mph). The maximum charge rate for the battery is 7.4kW with a 0-100 per cent recharge taking three hours and 45 minutes.