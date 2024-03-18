Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Goodbye 40 TDI: Audi drops the numbered engine names that confused us all

Audi is set to remove the powertrain naming strategy from the back of its cars

by: Alex Ingram
18 Mar 2024
Audi 40 TDI badge

Audi is set to ditch its current powertrain naming strategy, which will see an end to a system which uses numbers that are vaguely associated with power outputs. 

First introduced in 2017, the number strategy will be dispensed with altogether starting with the all new Q6 e-tron SUV. The phase-in process for the number removal started quietly with the launch of the Q8 e-tron, but while the brand’s flagship electric SUV doesn't display numbers on its boot lid, the designations are still noted in pricing and press materials. 

Florian Hauser, Audi’s Head of Sales & Product Marketing for Battery Electric Vehicles, explained to Auto Express that a big focus for the brand going forward is to make things easy for its customers. “When we talk about simplicity we don’t just talk about the options and the configuration process [in contrast to older Audi models, the Q6 has just a handful of option packs to choose from], we are really thinking of getting the leanest engine programme for the Q6 which still refers to our customer demands.” 

Advertisement - Article continues below

With fewer powertrains to choose from, Audi will be able to simplify the naming structure of its range based on the number of driven wheels and a choice of one or two power outputs, with a regular four-wheel drive version of the Q6 simply known as ‘quattro’ going forward. 

“And if it’s a performance model with quattro, then it’s ‘SQ6.’” says Hauser. “If you think about what’s coming next, when we talk about rear-wheel drive it’s just a Q6. For smaller and bigger batteries we could think about a suffix behind the ‘6’ - for example ‘Performance.’ And so we don’t need the numbers anymore, so we won’t show them.” 

While it’s confirmed that subsequent EVs going forward will ditch the numbering strategy, the system is also set to be removed from the bootlids of its internal combustion cars too – though it’s still in discussion internally as to whether it will also disappear from the configuration pages.

Audi’s numbering structure was designed to separate powertrains according to their power outputs, but the inconsistent groupings – and the seemingly arbitrary choices of the numbers themselves – made the system confusing for many people. For example, the ‘30’ powertrain represented cars producing between 109bhp and 128bhp, but ‘45’ ran from 226bhp to 248bhp.

Are you pleased Audi's is dropping its confusing naming strategy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
12 Mar 2024
Audi RS Avant megatest: the greatest fast Audi estate cars head-to-head
Audi RS Avant megatest - static header
Features

Audi RS Avant megatest: the greatest fast Audi estate cars head-to-head

We bring together the very best Audi RS Avants to celebrate 30 years of quattro-equipped fast estate cars
26 Dec 2023
Ken Block’s Electrikhana Two is a fitting tribute to the tyre destroying internet hero
Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron - front action
News

Ken Block’s Electrikhana Two is a fitting tribute to the tyre destroying internet hero

The new Electrikhana Two video was filmed in November 2022, less than two months before Ken Block’s death
6 Dec 2023
New Audi SQ8 arrives with a new face and 500bhp V8 power
New Audi SQ8 - front quarter
News

New Audi SQ8 arrives with a new face and 500bhp V8 power

The Audi SQ8 is the firm’s range-topping performance SUV…for now
6 Oct 2023

Most Popular

“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”
Opinion - MG4
Opinion

“MG is easily outselling Jaguar, Land Rover and Bentley combined”

The wave of Chinese cars has arrived in the UK, and Mike Rutherford thinks it’s not about to stop any time soon
17 Mar 2024
New Skoda Epiq electric SUV revives the spirit of the Yeti
Skoda Epiq - front
News

New Skoda Epiq electric SUV revives the spirit of the Yeti

The all-electric Skoda Epiq crossover SUV is set to be fully unveiled next year and is likely to cost around £22,000
15 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: brand new, top-spec VW Tiguan SUV for way less than you think
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, top-spec VW Tiguan SUV for way less than you think

The all-new third generation of Volkswagen’s smash hit mid-size SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 14 March
14 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content