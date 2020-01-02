Best superminis to buy 2024
It's a hard-fought class, but these are the 10 best superminis on sale right now
The best superminis are small cars that make you question the need for something larger, but with so many of these models to choose from, which is the best to buy? We've listed our top 10 superminis below based on our extensive testing of every model on the market.
Best superminis to buy
- Citroen C3
- MG3
- MINI Cooper
- Dacia Sandero
- Skoda Fabia
- Toyota Yaris
- Renault Clio
- Vauxhall Corsa
- Hyundai i20
- Peugeot 208
1. Citroen C3
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £18,000
A big reason why a lot of people choose a smaller car is the smaller price, and in spite of relentlessly rising costs just about everywhere else, the new Citroen C3 is a genuine bargain.
While this supermini isn’t about to set any new standards in terms of its dynamic ability or luxuriousness, that isn’t the point. Instead of focusing on expensive and pointless showiness, the Citroen C3 delivers plenty of the essentials at a very affordable price. It’s well-equipped, comfortable to drive, cheap to buy and run, practical for its size and there’s even the option of the fully-electric e-C3.
This is a refreshingly no-nonsense yet likeable car that’s genuinely within the reach of the masses, and that’s exactly why the Citroen C3 is our 2024 Supermini of the Year. In fact, we like the electric version so much that we named the e-C3 our 2024 Car of the Year, too.
2. MG3
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £18,500
It took more than a decade for the older MG3 to be replaced, but it was worth the wait. The latest model is a far more sophisticated supermini than its predecessor, yet it has managed to retain a very tempting price tag.
Not only do you get a full-hybrid powertrain that’ll return over 60mpg, but the MG3 is also one of the best-equipped cars on this list and it’s even very enjoyable to drive. There’s plenty of standard-fit safety and assistance tech, too, including lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.
It’s not quite a clean sweep for the MG3, though, as it’s a bit tight in the back for adult passengers, and MG’s reputation in our Driver Power customer satisfaction survey has room for improvement.
3. MINI Cooper
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £23,000
- Best driving experience
We’ll try to avoid the obvious gag about this being a super MINI, but the latest MINI Cooper really is one the brand’s best offerings to date. Prices start from well below £25,000, but the Cooper has a very upmarket feel when you take a seat inside. The fit and finish is of a high standard and there are a number of pleasant materials that make the Cooper feel like a much pricier model.
On the outside, the design is unmistakably MINI and it retains plenty of its signature retro charm. It’s underneath where things have taken a real step forward, though, as the Cooper is available as a fully-electric car. Choose this powertrain and the MINI will return up to 249 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle, although this does come at an additional cost.
While the Cooper E is heavier than its combustion-powered counterparts, it still features the distinctive ‘go kart’ handling that MINIs are renowned for. When you aren’t chucking it about on B-roads, it’s easy to manoeuvre and park in town, too.
4. Dacia Sandero
|Pros
|Cons
|Cabin quality
Better to drive
Price
|Jerky power delivery on TCe
Cabin noise
Two-star Euro NCAP rating
- Prices from £14,000
- Best value for money
The Dacia Sandero is a full-sized supermini that still manages to undercut cars in the smaller city car class when it comes to price.
The Sandero is based on the current Renault Clio and, as a result, it’s one of the more spacious cars in this class. Dacia even gives some cars in the segment above a run for their money in this department, and the 328-litre boot is equally impressive.
There’s a Bi-Fuel engine available for those with access to LPG, but most will stick with the 1.0-litre petrol. The turbocharged motor provides plenty of low-down grunt, so performance is more than adequate, and we’ve seen it return close to 50mpg in our own testing. The Sandero is a comfortable car to drive, if not the most refined option on this list.
The Sandero is a no-frills new car that prioritises value for money, but cheap does not equal nasty in this instance. For just £1,000 more than the base model you get rear parking sensors, an eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, keyless entry, and automatic lights and wipers. Do bear in mind that the Sandero only has a two-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, however.
5. Skoda Fabia
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £20,000
The Skoda Fabia offers lots of practicality, decent space inside and a range of efficient engines. The latest Fabia is focused towards comfort rather than performance. It delivers an easy, relaxing drive and is a very refined supermini. Precise steering and a low kerb weight mean the Fabia handles neatly, proving light on its feet and nimble in town.
Like the Sandero, the fourth-gen Fabia doesn’t feature any hybrid technology, but we averaged more than 55mpg over the 9,000 miles we covered in our long-term test car. It’s stylish, too, with the sharp looks, a quality feel to the cabin, plus plenty of standard kit.
Space in both front and rear is impressive, with ample legroom and lots of headroom. Two six-footers can sit reasonably comfortably behind tall adults, and it will even take three adults without too much of a squeeze. Owners needn't worry about safety, either, because the Fabia was awarded a full five-star rating by Euro NCAP.
6. Toyota Yaris
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £23,000
- Best for efficiency
The Toyota Yaris is arguably the manufacturer’s most focused supermini yet. In an ultra-competitive supermini market, the five-door Yaris is keeping things simple. The sole 1.5-litre petrl hybrid engine delivers 114bhp and provides more than enough power to make it a capable performer around town.
Toyota claims you’ll spend roughly 80 per cent of your time in pure-electric mode when driving in town, and it can be driven at up to 80mph before the petrol engine chips-in. It offers impressive fuel economy as a result, returning 65mpg during our own testing – and we didn’t just stick to pottering about town.
The Yaris is a great performer in tight urban areas, and certainly won’t be caught out on motorway stretches, while drivers can be reassured by excellent levels of safety equipment. Toyota has also bestowed the Yaris with a strong, distinctive look, however it’s not the most spacious car on this list, nor does it have the biggest boot.
7. Renault Clio
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £18,000
The Renault Clio is a previous Auto Express New Car Award winner, and it still manages to come out on top of some worthy challengers. Now, the latest model offers much sharper styling and an impressive hybrid powertrain.
The Clio's practicality is superb, with a good amount of legroom and a 391-litre boot – that’s larger than a Volkswagen Golf’s. Meanwhile, Renault says the Clio E-Tech hybrid will return up to 67.3mpg, though the car doesn’t feel as quick as we’d expected, despite the 143bhp on tap.
It takes a big bump in the road to upset the Clio’s chassis, and even then the Renault supermini deals with it adeptly, smoothing out even the harshest inputs to keep things nice and calm. Inside, the cabin is quiet, spacious, high quality and well equipped.
8. Vauxhall Corsa
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £20,000
The latest Vauxhall Corsa is one of the best-selling cars in the UK, and it offers a much more convincing blend of performance, economy, comfort and driving pleasure than its predecessor. The fifth-generation Corsa has one of the best petrol engines in its class and has benefited hugely from the underpinnings that it shares with the Peugeot 208.
The Corsa is available in petrol or fully-electric form, with the latter aptly named Corsa Electric, so regardless of your driving habits, there should be a Corsa for you. There's plenty of opportunity for personalisation, too, with bold paint colours on offer, along with the options of a contrasting black roof and door mirrors.
9. Hyundai i20
|
|
|
|
- Prices from £21,500
Hyundai has clearly intended to make a far bigger impression on the supermini buyer with its latest i20. Striking looks, an economical yet punchy three-cylinder hybrid-assisted engine, strong practicality and a rather entertaining drive are just some of the areas where this little Hyundai really performs well.
Some interior materials are a bit disappointing compared with those in rivals, and you will need to opt for the higher trim levels to get the best equipment. To drive, though, the i20 is one of the best in its class.
10. Peugeot 208
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
- Prices from £21,000
The Peugeot 208 is a great-looking supermini. It brings a sense of style and a real feelgood factor, helping it stand out from some of its equally capable rivals.
The 208, along with the Vauxhall Corsa, sits on the Stellantis Group’s CMP small-car platform. The platform has been designed from the outset to offer different powertrain configurations, which means the 208 is available with a petrol engine, hybrid power or a fully-electric powertrain – known as the E-208.
How to buy the bet supermini for you
Choosing your perfect supermini from the huge list of options on the market is tough, but it’s not impossible; you could even have fun doing so if you approach the process in the right way.
It’s worth starting your hunt by having a clear idea of your requirements before visiting a dealer. Take into account your average weekly, monthly or yearly mileage, the number of passengers you carry, required boot space and must-have features like smartphone connectivity, heated seats or cruise control. Consider your budget not just for fuel and insurance, but also for servicing and maintenance.
Given the efficiency and relative low purchase cost of a modern petrol supermini, diesel models are becoming increasingly difficult to recommend for most buyers. They are best avoided for mainly city driving, considering the current climate of low-emissions zones, and are better suited to regular long-distance motorway work. However, if you need a car to munch the miles, it might be worth looking at something more refined from the class above.
Most modern turbocharged petrol units are designed to blend decent performance and economy. An engine with around 100bhp will usually offer the best compromise.
Don’t underestimate the power of a test drive. Aspects such as driving position, clutch weight, seat comfort and visibility can make or break a car that seems perfect on paper. Make sure you’ll be happy living with it before you buy.
If most of your driving will be in town, check you’re comfortable in tighter spots; try parallel parking or a three-point turn. Similarly, if your supermini will be a countryside commuter, find a B-road and see how the driving experience measures up.
Most entry-level superminis come with a decent amount of standard equipment, but it pays to weigh up cost versus requirements when working your way up the range. Figure out what you’ll need to avoid paying extra for features you won’t use.
If you plan to carry small children or are worried about safety in general, bear in mind that not all superminis will have a five-star Euro NCAP rating.
Not too keen on exhaust emissions? Check out the best small electric cars...