Best superminis to buy 2024

The best superminis are small cars that make you question the need for something larger, but with so many of these models to choose from, which is the best to buy? We've listed our top 10 superminis below based on our extensive testing of every model on the market.

Best superminis to buy

1. Citroen C3

Pros Cons Practical cabin

Comfortable ride around town

Keen price point Uninvolving drive

Some cheap-feeling materials

Patchy refinement

Prices from £18,000

A big reason why a lot of people choose a smaller car is the smaller price, and in spite of relentlessly rising costs just about everywhere else, the new Citroen C3 is a genuine bargain.

While this supermini isn’t about to set any new standards in terms of its dynamic ability or luxuriousness, that isn’t the point. Instead of focusing on expensive and pointless showiness, the Citroen C3 delivers plenty of the essentials at a very affordable price. It’s well-equipped, comfortable to drive, cheap to buy and run, practical for its size and there’s even the option of the fully-electric e-C3.

This is a refreshingly no-nonsense yet likeable car that’s genuinely within the reach of the masses, and that’s exactly why the Citroen C3 is our 2024 Supermini of the Year. In fact, we like the electric version so much that we named the e-C3 our 2024 Car of the Year, too.

2. MG3

Pros Cons Great to drive

Class-leading performance

Strong efficiency No reach adjustment for the steering wheel

Hybrid system is occasionally laggy

The MG brand’s low Driver Power score