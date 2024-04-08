2024 Skoda Kodiaq: pricing and UK specs revealed for all-new family SUV

Skoda gave itself the difficult task of improving on the Kodiaq - our Large SUV of the Year in 2023, with an all-new model for 2024 and the result is about to hit UK showrooms. Pricing and specifications for the second generation Skoda Kodiaq have just been unveiled and Skoda have kept things simple with just two trim levels to kick things off.

According to Skoda, orders for the new Kodiaq will begin from 10 April with first deliveries starting in the summer. Available in five and seat-seat configurations, the Kodiaq has a talented set of rivals including the likes of the Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe, Nissan X-Trail and of course, the Kodiaq’s sibling from Volkswagen, the Tiguan.

The two trim levels for the new Kodiaq are the entry-level SE and the range-topping SE L. We wouldn’t be surprised if a hot vRS joined the range at a later date or even a plush L&K variant.

The SE kicks off at £36,645 in five-seat form with the 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI 48v mild-hybrid petrol unit. £38,945 gets you into the 2.0-litre TDI 148bhp diesel - both of these engines come with a DSG automatic transmission. Should you wish to boost the seating capacity of your Kodiaq you can get both of these powertrains in SE trim with seven seats. The petrol costing from £37,505 and the diesel from £39,805.