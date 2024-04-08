2024 Skoda Kodiaq: pricing and UK specs revealed for all-new family SUV
Skoda’s new Kodiaq is bigger than before and will be offered with plug-in hybrid technology
Skoda gave itself the difficult task of improving on the Kodiaq - our Large SUV of the Year in 2023, with an all-new model for 2024 and the result is about to hit UK showrooms. Pricing and specifications for the second generation Skoda Kodiaq have just been unveiled and Skoda have kept things simple with just two trim levels to kick things off.
According to Skoda, orders for the new Kodiaq will begin from 10 April with first deliveries starting in the summer. Available in five and seat-seat configurations, the Kodiaq has a talented set of rivals including the likes of the Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe, Nissan X-Trail and of course, the Kodiaq’s sibling from Volkswagen, the Tiguan.
The two trim levels for the new Kodiaq are the entry-level SE and the range-topping SE L. We wouldn’t be surprised if a hot vRS joined the range at a later date or even a plush L&K variant.
The SE kicks off at £36,645 in five-seat form with the 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI 48v mild-hybrid petrol unit. £38,945 gets you into the 2.0-litre TDI 148bhp diesel - both of these engines come with a DSG automatic transmission. Should you wish to boost the seating capacity of your Kodiaq you can get both of these powertrains in SE trim with seven seats. The petrol costing from £37,505 and the diesel from £39,805.
The SE L is only offered with seven-seats and starts at £40,205 for the same mild-hybrid petrol, or £42,505 for the diesel. A more powerful 190bhp mild-hybrid 2.0-litre diesel engine with four-wheel drive is also available on the SE L, kicking off at £46,225.
Plug-in hybrid power comes to the Kodiaq for the first time with this new generation. Called the Kodiaq iV, it’ll be able to serve up to 62 miles of electric-only range thanks to its 25.7kWh battery with charging speeds up to 50kW. The plug-in hybrid system is mated to a 148bhp 1.5 petrol engine for a total output of 201bhp going to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The PHEV will be offered in five-seat form with pricing announced at a later date.
In terms of kit, the base SE comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lights front and rear, heated front seats and keyless go. There’s also a standard-fit 10.25-inch driver’s display combined with a 13-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav. Wireless smartphone charging and tri-zone climate control are also included on the SE.
The SE L adds 19-inch Rapeto alloy wheels, adaptive LED matrix headlights with cornering function, perforated black leather (artificial leather is offered too), an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and an electronic bootlid.
Practicality was a strong attribute of the old Kodiaq and with this new model, Skoda has improved passenger and boot space. Five-seaters come with a 910-litre boot capacity (up from 835-litres) and seven-seaters have a 340-litre boot (up from 270 litres). The plug-in hybrid comes with a boot space of 745 litres.
Click here for the latest Skoda news and reviews...