Skoda Kodiaq vRS looks ready for launch as it takes to the Nürburgring

The new Skoda Kodiaq was launched earlier this year and quickly secured our ‘Large SUV of the Year’ award in July, but it’s set to broaden its appeal even further with a new, performance-focused vRS option.

It’s likely to be the final combustion-engined car created by the Czech brand’s performance sub-division, and we caught the new model testing around the Nürburgring and nearby streets with almost no camouflage. The tweaks to the regular Kodiaq’s design are similar to the old vRS’, with some sporty flourishes to go with an expected boost in performance.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Up front we can see the vRS will have the same grille and matrix-LED lights as the Sportline model, although the side air vents beneath have been restyled, as has the lower bumper. The wheels on this test car are the same 20-inch rims found on the old model, minus their plastic aero covers.

There’s a thin veil of camouflage on the fake diffuser to the rear, and embedded within it is a new set of wide exhaust tips to help give the Kodiaq vRS some sporty presence. The interior looks production-ready too, suggesting a full reveal could take place before the end of the year.