Best small SUVs to buy 2024

It’ll cover plenty of miles between charges, too, as even the entry level Single Motor model has a claimed maximum range of 213 miles. Opt for the Long Range variant and this number increases to 293 miles. The EX30 is definitely one of the most tempting lower-priced EVs out there, but its over-reliance on the touchscreen for control of basic functions can be rather frustrating.

2. Renault Captur

Prices from £22,000

Best for practicality

If you want style and substance in your small SUV, then look no further than the Renault Captur. This family-friendly machine is a former New Car Awards winner.

Despite its compact dimensions, the Captur serves up a surprising amount of space inside, while its sliding rear bench adds an extra dose of practicality. The interior also packs a level of premium appeal, with a slick design, plenty of high-grade materials and its eye-catching portrait-style infotainment set-up.

It’s not as sharp to drive as some rivals, but the supple suspension and strong refinement mean that it’s very comfortable and relaxing.

1. Hyundai Kona

Prices from £26,000

The first-generation Hyundai Kona was already a decent small SUV, but the brand listened very carefully to its customers when designing the current second-generation model. As a result, the latest Kona has evolved into an excellent car, so much so that we named it our Car of the Year at our 2023 New Car Awards.

One of the biggest criticisms of the original Kona was its limited rear cabin space and luggage capacity. The latest model, however, is far more suitable for family use. Passenger head, knee and legroom have all increased and the boot can now carry up to 466 litres of stuff.

Inside, all Konas are fitted with a more upmarket-feeling interior than the previous model, with higher-quality materials throughout. The dashboard consists of two 12.3-inch screens which run new software that should prove even easier to use than Hyundai’s already incredibly initiative infotainment system. There’s a lot more storage, too.

Hyundai has placed a greater emphasis on comfort and refinement with the new Kona. Rough surfaces and speed bumps did cause some disturbance during our testing, but the small SUV remained composed for the most part, particularly at lower speeds. Wind and road noise were also minimal.

