New 2025 Suzuki Vitara facelift gets extra kit but costs more than a Ford Puma

The Suzuki Vitara has been facelifted for the second time in nearly a decade on sale, but the compact SUV’s starting price has risen to £26,949 – higher than that of the Ford Puma or Hyundai Kona, and more than you’ll pay for a top-of-the-range Dacia Duster Hybrid.

A fully specced Suzuki Vitara with a full-hybrid powertrain and optional ‘AllGrip’ four-wheel-drive system costs £32,199, which is also more than the starting price of the pure-electric Skoda Elroq.

Key changes for the Vitara include a redesigned front grille and bumper, new 17-inch alloy wheel design and some fresh colour options. Meanwhile, the interior now features a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus a camera within the instrument cluster to detect driver fatigue or distraction.

Other noteworthy safety upgrades are the inclusion of lane-keep assist, an eCall SOS system and enhanced dual-sensor automated brake assistance, which Suzuki says offers better collision mitigation with improved visibility at night time and junctions. This allows the system to better detect pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and other vehicles in front of the car.

As with the latest Suzuki Swift, the new Vitara is available in either Motion or Ultra trim. Entry-level Motion models come with the new touchscreen and wireless smartphone connectivity, keyless entry, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors and blind spot monitoring.

Upgrading to Ultra trim costs £1,700, and adds 17-inch polished alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, suede and leather upholstery, front parking sensors, electric folding mirrors and an overhead storage console.

You’ll also need to choose Ultra trim if you want Suzuki’s optional AllGrip four-wheel-drive system, which comes with hill descent control and four driving modes: Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock.

The two hybrid engine options are the same as before, but Suzuki claims they’re now more efficient. The standard 1.4-litre mild-hybrid produces 127bhp, is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and can now return up to 53.2mpg.

The 1.5-litre full-hybrid set-up only has 113bhp, but comes with a six-speed automatic and can do 56.4mpg, Suzuki claims. Opting for the full hybrid also adds £1,750 to the Vitara’s price.

