Toyota Proace City Verso review

The steering is light, while the sharp throttle response at lower speeds means that it’s easy to keep pace with urban traffic. The ride is also well judged, largely thanks to the drive battery. Vans have suspension that’s designed to cope with heavy payloads, which often means they’re bouncy when unladen. But the weight of the 380kg drive battery helps to settle the Verso’s rear end, and when combined with the 16-inch wheels and tyres with high sidewalls, this makes for a comfortable set-up.

B-road driving and handling

It’s a similar story at higher speeds, where the Proace City Verso is a comfortable and refined machine. There’s some body roll, but not to such an extent that the car feels unstable, and the weight of the battery set low in the chassis boosts stability. The electric motor delivers just enough power to keep things interesting, but the eco-minded tyres don’t offer the last word in grip, although this isn’t really the sort of car that will have you exploring the limits of its ability.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

Things aren’t so refined on a motorway, with road and wind noise making their presence felt, especially around the door mirrors. The open body also amplifies things if you’re travelling unladen, because there isn’t much sound deadening to help matters. The ride remains comfortable even at motorway speeds, though, so only the drain on the battery when travelling at more than 60mph will prevent you from taking longer journeys.

Expert view, on driving experience

“If you described a car as ‘driving like a van’, it was meant to have negative undertones. However, the Toyota’s Stellantis-sourced platform is used by cars such as the last Peugeot 308 and Citroen C5 Aircross, and nobody could accuse those models of lacking in comfort or refinement.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor, spent a week with the facelifted Toyota Proace City Verso.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Proace City Verso Electric 134bhp 11.2 seconds 84mph

Range, charging & running costs A modest battery size curtails the range on offer in the Proace City Verso

Pros Cons One of the cheapest ways to get an electric seven-seater

Small battery keeps charging times short

Eco mode provides a useful boost in range Sparsely equipped for the price

Seven-seater version only comes in basic trim

No bigger battery option to boost the driving range

List prices start at around £32,000 for the Proace City Verso, which is around £10,000 more than you’ll pay for the entry-level Citroen Berlingo, but that’s because there’s no combustion-engined option in the Toyota line-up. Like for like, the Verso is priced very slightly higher than the Citroen, and on a par with the electrified Vauxhall and Peugeot alternatives. Some buyers are likely to be happy to plump for the Verso just to take advantage of the potential 10-year warranty that Toyota offers.

Electric range, battery life and charge time

There’s a 50kWh battery on board the Toyota Proace City Verso, and this is the only option available. The larger 54kWh battery used by other Stellantis models has yet to be carried over to the van/MPV line-up.