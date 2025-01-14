New Skoda seven-seat electric SUV spotted for the first time

Unsurprisingly, the coach doors on the Vision 7S haven't made it to production, given that we can see the pop-out rear door handles are where they’d normally be. The concept’s unconventional ‘six-plus-one’ seating arrangement has almost certainly been replaced by a more traditional choice of five or seven-seat options, although we have yet to get a look inside the production car.

The zero-emissions alternative to the award-winning Skoda Kodiaq isn’t due to be unveiled until the end of 2026, or potentially in early 2027, but it’s likely to feature a similar set-up inside to the Enyaq and Elroq. That should include the huge 13-inch central touchscreen, a five-inch driver’s display, various sustainable materials and plenty of ‘simply clever’ touches.

So far, the only detail Skoda has confirmed about its seven-seat EV is that it'll be around 4.9 metres long. That’ll make it the biggest model in Skoda’s line-up by far, and bigger than the Peugeot E-5008 it’ll be going up against. However, it’s not quite as colossal as the Hyundai Ioniq 9 or Kia EV9 – two other contenders in the steadily expanding seven-seat EV segment.

Underneath the Skoda’s camouflage is almost certainly the same MEB bespoke electric-car platform that’s used by the Enyaq and Elroq, as well as around a dozen other EVs including the Ford Capri. Another is the nearly five-metre-long Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB minibus, so we know the architecture can accommodate a vehicle this large.

The seven-seat Skoda will probably get the same 86kWh battery as the ID. Buzz LWB, which we’d expect to provide a range of nearly 400 miles. That’s on par with the Hyundai Ioniq 9, but still some way off the up to 415 miles of range offered by the Peugeot E-5008, in the right guise.

A choice of single-motor, rear-drive and dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrains is likely to be offered, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a hot vRS version too, considering that both generations of the Skoda Kodiaq have been given the same treatment.

What do you think of Skoda's new seven-seat electric car? Let us know in the comments below...