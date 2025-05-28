Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Skoda Favorit reimagined for 21st Century with electric power

Sadly the Skoda Favorit EV is just a pipe dream, because this is merely a design study

By:Alastair Crooks
28 May 2025
Skoda Favorit reimagined - front7

Before Skoda came under Volkswagen ownership, it created the Favorit – a people’s car developed behind the Iron Curtain that could compete with the best from the west. 

The Skoda Favorit holds a special place in the history of of the Czech brand, so much so that the firm has asked its designers to create a modern interpretation of the eighties supermini. Reimagined with electric power, this design study purely shows us what a Favorit could look like in 2025; although there are no plans to put it into production.

The original Favorit was penned by legendary design studio Bertone, and current designer Ljudmil Slavov approached the new car “with reverence”, according to Skoda. While Slavov introduced some of the company’s current ‘Modern Solid’ design language on this creation, he purposefully left out the ‘Tech-Deck Face’ that’s become an identifiable feature of current Skodas. 

Skoda Favorit reimagined - rear

“I didn’t want to use current design elements like the Tech-Deck Face” said Slavov. “This is a tribute to the Favorit, so I studied its original details and tried to evolve and elevate them. Honestly, simplifying the already minimalistic shapes into Modern Solid form was very challenging.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

With everything digitally 3D-sketched on a tablet, the new Favorit has some interesting touches such as an asymmetrical badge (a ‘Skoda’ script, unlike the original’s), a single door handle embedded into the body for both the front and rear, ultra-simplistic four-spoke wheels, illuminated ‘Skoda’ badging at the rear, and slim LED lights all round. The lack of a grille betrays the Favorit’s electric powertrain. 

Slavov didn’t stop at what Skoda calls the “civilian” version of the Favorit. In a tribute to the car’s competitive rallying history, Slavov also created a “racing concept” with a more aggressive rear spoiler and diffuser with an integrated rain light, new decals inspired by the 1994 rally car, and even a roll cage. 

Would you like to see the Skoda Favorit return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Bold new Skoda Vision 7S prepares to shake up the 7-seat SUV market in 2026
Skoda Vision 7S spy shot - front 3/4

Bold new Skoda Vision 7S prepares to shake up the 7-seat SUV market in 2026

Skoda’s seven-seater EV is marching ever-closer to production and the latest spy shots confirm its bold design changes
News
11 Apr 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
No electric Skoda supermini as Czech brand focuses on SUV future
Skoda EV

No electric Skoda supermini as Czech brand focuses on SUV future

Skoda will double down on SUVs, with no electric alternative to the Volkswagen ID.1 or ID.2 in the works
News
3 Apr 2025
Big new Skoda 7-seat SUV on track to sit above the Kodiaq from 2026
Skoda&#039;s upcoming seven-seat SUV - front

Big new Skoda 7-seat SUV on track to sit above the Kodiaq from 2026

The large electric family SUV will be bigger than the award-winning Skoda Kodiaq, and it'll be the next model to adopt the brand’s new Modern Solid st…
News
13 Mar 2025

Most Popular

It's only a matter of time before Jaguar Land Rover builds a factory in the USA
Opinion - Jaguar

It's only a matter of time before Jaguar Land Rover builds a factory in the USA

Mike Rutherford thinks Jaguar's 'Reimagine' strategy will result in the company exploring further opportunities in the USA
Opinion
25 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Seal the deal on this BYD electric saloon for just £289 a month
BYD Seal - front

Car Deal of the Day: Seal the deal on this BYD electric saloon for just £289 a month

The BYD Seal is a seriously tempting Tesla Model 3 rival, especially at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 May
News
26 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s X-Trail is a do-it-all seven-seat hybrid SUV for only £235 a month
Nissan X-Trail - front corner left

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s X-Trail is a do-it-all seven-seat hybrid SUV for only £235 a month

If the Qashqai is too small for you, then the larger X-Trail is a fine alternative. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 May
News
25 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content