Skoda Favorit reimagined for 21st Century with electric power

Before Skoda came under Volkswagen ownership, it created the Favorit – a people’s car developed behind the Iron Curtain that could compete with the best from the west.

The Skoda Favorit holds a special place in the history of of the Czech brand, so much so that the firm has asked its designers to create a modern interpretation of the eighties supermini. Reimagined with electric power, this design study purely shows us what a Favorit could look like in 2025; although there are no plans to put it into production.

The original Favorit was penned by legendary design studio Bertone, and current designer Ljudmil Slavov approached the new car “with reverence”, according to Skoda. While Slavov introduced some of the company’s current ‘Modern Solid’ design language on this creation, he purposefully left out the ‘Tech-Deck Face’ that’s become an identifiable feature of current Skodas.

“I didn’t want to use current design elements like the Tech-Deck Face” said Slavov. “This is a tribute to the Favorit, so I studied its original details and tried to evolve and elevate them. Honestly, simplifying the already minimalistic shapes into Modern Solid form was very challenging.”

With everything digitally 3D-sketched on a tablet, the new Favorit has some interesting touches such as an asymmetrical badge (a ‘Skoda’ script, unlike the original’s), a single door handle embedded into the body for both the front and rear, ultra-simplistic four-spoke wheels, illuminated ‘Skoda’ badging at the rear, and slim LED lights all round. The lack of a grille betrays the Favorit’s electric powertrain.

Slavov didn’t stop at what Skoda calls the “civilian” version of the Favorit. In a tribute to the car’s competitive rallying history, Slavov also created a “racing concept” with a more aggressive rear spoiler and diffuser with an integrated rain light, new decals inspired by the 1994 rally car, and even a roll cage.

Would you like to see the Skoda Favorit return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...