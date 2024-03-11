New BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport review: a sharp coupe-SUV

Verdict For minimal extra outlay, the BMW iX2 offers a coupe-SUV alternative to the iX1 SUV - but most buyers would be better off saving that small premium and benefitting from a little more rear head room and practicality. Like the iX1, it’s quick in a straight line and sharp to drive around the corners, but we’d trade some of that capability for more comfort. It’s a little pricey for the range you’re getting, too. Coupe SUVs have been around for quite some time now, and while they baffled many on their initial release, with the all-electric age edging ever closer they are now starting to make a little more sense. Thanks to their sloping rooflines, they tend to be a little more aerodynamically efficient than their regular SUV counterparts - and when eking out every last yard of range from a battery is so important to some buyers, that counts for a lot. In the case of the BMW iX2, it boasts a coefficient of drag of 0.25cd from its coupe-SUV body shape, making it marginally more slippery than the iX1 SUV on which it's based. And that design really is new, too. Aside from the door mirrors and a couple of wheel designs, there isn’t a single part of the exterior carried over from the iX1. The pair share the same wheelbase, but the iX2 is 54mm longer than the iX1 (also 194mm longer than the outgoing X2), courtesy of an elongated boot area. 20 The shape is a little more unconventional than that of its relative, and we’d suggest a little more gawky than the first-gen X2 - with more dramatic detailing on the tail lights, rear bumper and lip spoiler in particular. It certainly won’t be to everyone’s taste visually, but it’s hard to deny that it stands out.

We drove the iX2 xDrive30, which features a dual motor setup producing 302bhp. It feels every bit as fast as the 5.6-second 0-62mph time suggests, making light work of overtaking and delivering superb throttle response. However, like the iX1, there are some small doubts over the overall range. We sampled the iX2 in fairly cool conditions, and averaged around 3.1 miles per kilowatt hour. With a 64.8kWh (net) battery on board, that translates into a range of around 200 miles. That will certainly improve in warmer weather, but for similar money, a Tesla Model Y will go much further. A max charging rate of 130kWh allows for a 10-80 per cent top up to take 29 minutes. Unlike many coupe-SUVs, there isn’t much of a premium to pay for the rakish roof here. Prices for the iX2 xDrive30 M Sport start from £57,445. That’s £570 more than the equivalent iX1, or less than it’ll cost you to add metallic paint to either. A less powerful eDrive20 model starts from £51,615, but the iX1 is available in lower trim levels - which we’d prefer - and that will save you some more cash. Model: BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport Price: £57,455 From: £51,615 Powertrain: 2x e-motors, 64.8kWh battery Power/torque: 302bhp/494Nm Transmission: Single speed, four-wheel drive 0-62mph: 5.6 seconds Top speed: 112 mph Range: 259 miles Size (L/W/H): 4,554/1,845/1,560mm On sale: Now