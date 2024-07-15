Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New high-performance 4x4 ID Buzz Cargo to be the fastest van on sale

Volkswagen will add the 4x4 powertrain from the ID.Buzz GTX to the ID.Buzz Cargo van range, but it’s more for towing capacity and extra performance.

by: Paul Barker
15 Jul 2024
Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo - front cornering

Volkswagen is to launch a van version of the forthcoming ID. Buzz GTX, opening up a 335bhp four-wheel drive electric powertrain and 0-62mph acceleration of just over six seconds to light commercial vehicle drivers. No current UK market panel van would be faster. 

The reason behind the move isn’t that the German brand has spotted an opportunity with delivery drivers in a hurry - although 6.1 seconds from 0-62mph versus the current 10.2 seconds will get parcels delivered a bit faster. The big reason for the van derivative also getting the GTX powertrain, if not the sportier badging, is the increased towing capacity

The regular VW ID. Buzz currently on sale has a 1,000kg towing capacity, but the four-wheel drive higher-powered model boosts that figure to 1,800kg, opening up the ‘Cargo’-badged commercial vehicle to an extra audience that need their van to tow a significant load. There will, of course, also be some that want the extra performance of the dual-motor Buzz, and a portion of buyers that will appreciate the all-wheel drive traction. 

Official range figures are still to be confirmed, but the more powerful ID. Buzz Cargo van is likely to cost up to £10,000 more than the regular model when it lands late this year. At that point, the Buzz Cargo, the 2023 Auto Express Electric Van of the Year, will also get the updates being introduced across the model range, including an upgraded infotainment system with a larger 12.9-inch screen rather than the current 10.0-inch standard one or 12.0-inch optional extra.

Despite the addition of a new long-wheelbase version to the ID. Buzz passenger car range that’s arriving late this year, there are no plans to add a longer-wheelbase Cargo van model. VW has decided that the new Transporter van, due to be revealed in September, will meet the needs of van drivers needing to carry bigger loads. 

Are you in the market for a new load-lugger? These are the best electric vans you can buy...

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

