New Mercedes Vision Iconic looks to the future… by looking at the past

This is the Mercedes Vision Iconic – a concept car apparently inspired by “the brand’s rich heritage” but “designed for its future”. Featuring a similarly bold, illuminated grille to the one found on the new all-electric GLC, it attempts to blend styling cues from Merc’s latest cars with models from its past.

Combining old and new is a challenge Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius and his team have been battling for some time. In a recent interview, he asked Auto Express: “How do you keep your identity – this unmistakable Mercedes-ness – into the next generation?”

With the Vision Iconic, Mercedes chief design officer, Gorden Wagener, has created a long bonnet reminiscent of the firm’s Art Deco-inspired models of the 1930s, while to the rear he’s incorporated elements of the 1954 Mercedes 300 SL. The result, Wagener says, “embodies the pure essence of Mercedes” and is the “ultimate expression of value, prestige, and grace”.

Previously, Källenius told us: “Sometimes the designers go over the top and do things you didn’t ask for. But that is Mercedes.”

Building on the GLC’s light-up grille, Mercedes has taken the theme one step further for the Vision Iconic show car by even illuminating the brand’s three-pointed star, which stands proud at the end of that elongated front end. To the side sit a pair of slim headlights, with the same three-part motif found on the firm’s latest production models.