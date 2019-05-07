New 2025 Mercedes GLC revealed with massive infotainment display
The electric-only Mercedes GLC SUV gets ultra-fast charging and a 435-mile range – plus the biggest screen you’ve ever seen
A few weeks ago, we caught a glimpse of a new breed of Mercedes models – cars that will be defined by their bold styling and, in the case of the new Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology, a heavily illuminated front end. Now, the groundbreaking SUV has been revealed in full, just days after its main rival: the all-new BMW iX3.
Probably most significant – aside from the polarising styling – is the technology buried within. Sitting on the new, all-electric MB.EA architecture (this car is not mechanically related to the existing combustion-engined model), the new GLC features 800-volt technology, a two-speed transmission and the air suspension system from the flagship S-Class.
Headline figures include a 94kWh battery good for a preliminary 700km (435-mile) range – 65 miles less than the iX3 – plus DC fast charging speeds of up to 330kW. This is also slightly down on the BMW’s 400kW.
However, like the recently launched Mercedes CLA, the GLC will need a converter to ensure compatibility with 400V DC chargers – the type that are most common in UK service stations – and it’s not yet clear whether Brit-bound cars will get this as standard. All GLCs will feature an energy-saving heat pump, however, plus the ability to reserve charging points in advance via the car’s infotainment system.
Just one variant will be available at launch. Badged GLC 400 4MATIC, Mercedes is referring to it as its “sporty top model”, despite the fact a faster AMG-badged version is all but guaranteed later down the line. This launch car has dual motors with a combined output of 360kW (482bhp), and while Mercedes is yet to announce performance figures, it has confirmed a top speed of 130mph.
How big is the new Mercedes GLC?
While Mercedes hasn’t provided an overall length for the new car, with an extra 84mm in the wheelbase, space in the back is generous – confirmed during our preview of the car a few weeks ago. The boot measures 570 litres with the rear seats up, or 1,740 litres with them folded down. There’s also a huge 128-litre frunk – opened by pushing the Mercedes badge on the bonnet.
What’s the new Mercedes GLC’s interior like?
Inside, we’re greeted by an all-new cabin that aims to elevate the GLC not only ahead of its closest rivals, but above nearly every Mercedes model in the brand’s line-up. At its heart is the brand’s latest 39.1-inch, pillar-to-pillar MBUX Hyperscreen with a Virtual Assistant that integrates AI tools from brands like Microsoft and Google. Mercedes says the system can “provide detailed responses and answer follow-up questions without the need to repeat context”, and claims using it is “like chatting with a friend”.
Stretching from the digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver, through the central screen and over to a separately controlled display on the passenger side, the GLC’s infotainment system grants access to more than 40 apps, including streaming services such as Disney+. Merc’s design team apparently made it their mission to “build the most beautiful interior in the class”.
Also new for the electric GLC is the one-piece panoramic glass roof, which depending on specification is made from up to eight layers that can block 99.9 per cent of the sun’s UV radiation. As an option, the glass can be switched from transparent to opaque across nine switchable segments, although the main party piece is the (again, optional) constellation of 162 illuminated stars creating what Merc describes as a “magical experience”.
Mercedes will also offer the new GLC with an optional Vegan Package, featuring interior materials – from the seats and headliner, to the door panels and carpets – all certified by the Vegan Society. The maker claims it is the first manufacturer to be independently evaluated, ensuring no part of the car’s cabin features animal-derived products.
What technology does the new Mercedes GLC have?
In terms of technology, it’s fair to say that the GLC is set to break new ground for the brand. As well as that S-Class-inspired air-suspension system, the SUV will be available with 4.5-degree rear-axle steering, plus a suite of driver-assistance systems that make use of up to 10 external cameras, five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors. The car’s ‘AI-driven superbrain’ is capable of 254 trillion operations per second, allegedly ensuring a “seamless and intelligent journey”. Thanks to over-the-air software updates, Mercedes says the GLC will stay “up-to-date and attractive for many years”.
What are the key design features of the new Mercedes GLC?
Although we were given a taste of the new GLC’s front end a few weeks ago, the Munich Motor Show will be the car-buying public’s first chance to see the complete car in the metal. Flanking that illuminated grille – which features 942 small squares illuminated by 140 individual LEDs – is a set of headlights with Merc’s three-pointed star daytime running-light signature. Beneath this sits a bluff bumper, while at the side you’ll find subtly flared arches and wheel sizes up to 21 inches.
The rear is more distinctive from existing Mercedes models and introduces a new black bar which incorporates new tail-lights. These are also star-shaped, and together with the illuminated grille can be animated when the vehicle is charging, or during the locking and unlocking process. A black-tipped spoiler helps disguise some of the car’s bulk, giving it a more coupé-like appearance than you’ll find on the combustion car.
The GLC can be optioned with a towbar, plus clever tech including a ‘transparent bonnet’, which Mercedes says can “provide support on unpaved roads”. A 2,400kg maximum towing capacity is 400kg more than the plug-in hybrid GLC 300 e.
What’s next for Mercedes?
The GLC is just the start, with CEO Ola Källenius telling us Mercedes is going through “the most dense and intense period of product launches” in its history. “C-Class is about six months behind this baby,” he said, “but it’s not like cookie cutting” – suggesting the next-generation saloon car will get its own distinct character, creating distance between it and the GLC SUV. Following this, although not until some time in 2027, Mercedes will pull the covers off its next-generation E-Class.
We ride shotgun in era-defining SUV
We’ve already driven the new Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology. But our experience thus far has been restricted to a heavily disguised car on ice covered roads, during the car’s cold-weather testing phase earlier this year.
However, during an in-depth preview event last month, we were given the opportunity to ride shotgun alongside Philipp Göbel, project lead for the electric GLC. While our time was restricted to the passenger seat, being on public roads meant our experience was more comparable to what the average British buyer might experience day to day.
The first thing we made note of was the car’s remaining range, which read 346km (215mi) at 67 per cent state of charge (SoC) – suggesting a range of almost 300 miles on a full battery. While that’s some way shy of Merc’s 435-mile claim, the unconventional stop-start test route probably didn’t do it any favours.
Göbel was keen to point out two areas of the car’s driving experience that he particularly liked: “First is the air suspension; it was actually developed for the S-Class. It gives you a very broad range of driving characteristics,” he said.
“Second is the rear-axle steering,” Göbel continued. “[In Germany] if you are lucky enough to find a parking space, it’s sure to be small. Getting into spaces is significantly easier.
Overall, the new GLC felt grown up, with Göbel commenting on how he and his team wanted the car to be the “NVH [noise, vibration and harshness] benchmark” in its class – and it certainly appeared quiet during our ride. He demonstrated the car’s strong in-gear acceleration and flicked through the various drive modes, highlighting the GLC’s two-speed gearbox, and the car’s ability to imperceptibly disconnect the front motor at between 60 and 75mph.
Another area of focus during testing was the regenerative braking system, which Göbel claims is much improved on the new GLC. The various modes will eventually be controlled via steering wheel paddles, but weren’t operational during our drive. The strongest D- setting will allow for one-pedal driving, according to Merc’s project lead.
