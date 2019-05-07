Stretching from the digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver, through the central screen and over to a separately controlled display on the passenger side, the GLC’s infotainment system grants access to more than 40 apps, including streaming services such as Disney+. Merc’s design team apparently made it their mission to “build the most beautiful interior in the class”.

Also new for the electric GLC is the one-piece panoramic glass roof, which depending on specification is made from up to eight layers that can block 99.9 per cent of the sun’s UV radiation. As an option, the glass can be switched from transparent to opaque across nine switchable segments, although the main party piece is the (again, optional) constellation of 162 illuminated stars creating what Merc describes as a “magical experience”.

Mercedes will also offer the new GLC with an optional Vegan Package, featuring interior materials – from the seats and headliner, to the door panels and carpets – all certified by the Vegan Society. The maker claims it is the first manufacturer to be independently evaluated, ensuring no part of the car’s cabin features animal-derived products.

What technology does the new Mercedes GLC have?

In terms of technology, it’s fair to say that the GLC is set to break new ground for the brand. As well as that S-Class-inspired air-suspension system, the SUV will be available with 4.5-degree rear-axle steering, plus a suite of driver-assistance systems that make use of up to 10 external cameras, five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors. The car’s ‘AI-driven superbrain’ is capable of 254 trillion operations per second, allegedly ensuring a “seamless and intelligent journey”. Thanks to over-the-air software updates, Mercedes says the GLC will stay “up-to-date and attractive for many years”.

What are the key design features of the new Mercedes GLC?

Although we were given a taste of the new GLC’s front end a few weeks ago, the Munich Motor Show will be the car-buying public’s first chance to see the complete car in the metal. Flanking that illuminated grille – which features 942 small squares illuminated by 140 individual LEDs – is a set of headlights with Merc’s three-pointed star daytime running-light signature. Beneath this sits a bluff bumper, while at the side you’ll find subtly flared arches and wheel sizes up to 21 inches.

The rear is more distinctive from existing Mercedes models and introduces a new black bar which incorporates new tail-lights. These are also star-shaped, and together with the illuminated grille can be animated when the vehicle is charging, or during the locking and unlocking process. A black-tipped spoiler helps disguise some of the car’s bulk, giving it a more coupé-like appearance than you’ll find on the combustion car.