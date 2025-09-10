Massive in-car screens? You ain't seen nothing yet, says Mercedes

Alongside the huge screens, though, Mercedes has acknowledged that some physical controls are still essential, with Geiser telling us: “You’ve got to blend it well [with physical controls]. It’s not good enough just to put in a big touchscreen, so that’s why we brought back real switches on the steering wheel, because it was something customers said they weren’t happy with. If you look in the centre console [of the new GLC], you’ll also see more for volume, etc. So more buttons.”

As a result larger cars, such as the GLC, will continue to retain more physical buttons, both because it is easier to package them in a larger cabin, and because the buying demographic tends to be older and therefore prefers physical controls to touchscreen or voice activation.

Mercedes' chief software officer Magnus Ostberg backed this up by telling us: “In the GLC, you saw we put back the rollers because we see data that these physical buttons are very important for certain age groups and certain populations, so having that balance between physical buttons and the touch is extremely important for us.”

“We’re really working on how we optimize it for the different regions, for the different age groups, and also for the different sizes of the vehicle.”

The pressure to add more digital real estate has been spurred on somewhat due to Chinese manufacturers and their emphasis on digital technologies that appeal to younger customers. However, this isn’t yet proven to be a widespread selling point for European brands, and has led to this fork in the road between manufacturers like Mercedes, who see a need for radical digitalisation, and those who are heading towards a more minimalist approach with fewer screens and less digital complexity.

