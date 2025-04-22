New Mercedes Vision V Concept previews the future of luxury MPVs

Mercedes has always led the way when it comes to innovative luxury cars, and the Vision V Concept suggests it’s about to shake things up again.

The newly revealed concept takes the notion of a traditional people carrier and pushes it ever closer towards a whole new type of luxury electric van.

In contrast to Mercedes EQV and e-Vito, which share their commercial vehicle underpinnings with ICE models, the Vision V Concept previews production vehicles that will run on a bespoke VAN.EA architecture that’s been designed specifically for high-specification non-commercial people carriers, with the sort of hardware you’d expect from traditional saloons and SUVs.

As such, we already know that Mercedes will offer an 800V electrical system with up to 320kW fast charging, as has already been revealed on the new CLA saloon. It’ll also be available with both a single or dual-motor set-up, and offer a range of at least 310 miles. High-end tech such as air-suspension and rear-wheel steering might also be on the cards.

We can also expect models of different sizes and with a variety of configurations, stretching from ultra-luxurious four-seater CEO transport, right through to entry-level seven-seater family models and luxury VIP shuttles.

In terms of styling, the Vision V also provides some fascinating clues as to Mercedes’ plans, with its extroverted looks and materials revealing what’s currently being considered in the designer’s studio for the brand’s most extravagant future models.