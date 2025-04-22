New Mercedes Vision V Concept previews the future of luxury MPVs
The Mercedes Vision V Concept previews a range of ultra-luxurious people carriers that looks set for production, with the first due in 2026
Mercedes has always led the way when it comes to innovative luxury cars, and the Vision V Concept suggests it’s about to shake things up again.
The newly revealed concept takes the notion of a traditional people carrier and pushes it ever closer towards a whole new type of luxury electric van.
In contrast to Mercedes EQV and e-Vito, which share their commercial vehicle underpinnings with ICE models, the Vision V Concept previews production vehicles that will run on a bespoke VAN.EA architecture that’s been designed specifically for high-specification non-commercial people carriers, with the sort of hardware you’d expect from traditional saloons and SUVs.
As such, we already know that Mercedes will offer an 800V electrical system with up to 320kW fast charging, as has already been revealed on the new CLA saloon. It’ll also be available with both a single or dual-motor set-up, and offer a range of at least 310 miles. High-end tech such as air-suspension and rear-wheel steering might also be on the cards.
We can also expect models of different sizes and with a variety of configurations, stretching from ultra-luxurious four-seater CEO transport, right through to entry-level seven-seater family models and luxury VIP shuttles.
In terms of styling, the Vision V also provides some fascinating clues as to Mercedes’ plans, with its extroverted looks and materials revealing what’s currently being considered in the designer’s studio for the brand’s most extravagant future models.
In terms of the exterior, the design is dominated by a new interpretation of Mercedes’ radiator grille. It shares a similar, rounded shape to that of the current S-Class and is illuminated around its edges, while a selection of six horizontal LED bars inside it reference the classic slats seen on ICE-powered Mercs.
A mounted three-pointed star then sits proudly on the bonnet, on top of slim hollows where the production car will no doubt pair a light bar with slim headlights sporting the brand’s new three-pointed star lighting motif. Mercedes has also included a pair of classic powerdomes inspired by models such as the 300 SL Gullwing, which are cleverly integrated into the dashboard inside.
The concept’s overall proportions are typical of any van or people carrier, with the windscreen thrust forward over the front wheels, leaving a long, boxy tail behind. The side is still relatively unadorned, with subtle wheelarch flares and only a minimal amount of creases, but there is a thick D-pillar at the rear with a full 360-degree light that frames a large, upright rear tailgate.
As well as being very dramatic to look at, the rear lighting also acts as a Kamm-style tail. This improves aerodynamic efficiency by creating a hard edge at the car’s rear – similar in principle to Mercedes’ slippery EQXX concept car.
There are a few telltale detail additions to the design, too, such as the chrome-plated B-pillar – a feature specific to Maybach models, suggesting that a van-shaped Maybach derivative might also be on the cards.
Yet as any luxury van enthusiast will tell you, it’s the interior that counts more with this type of vehicle, and the Vision V’s eccentric cabin is a spectacular example of what’s possible with Merc’s future models.
The dashboard itself looks similar to what was introduced on the new CLA, with a single glazed panel taking care of all the main infotainment and driver information.
Further back, though, it all gets a bit wild with the use of white rolled leather contrasted with open-pore wood and clear acrylic storage compartments. These are inspired by luxury display cabinets in high-end designer stores, and can showcase the occupants’ handbags or sunglasses.
A layout with two rear captain’s chairs layout would be a popular choice in many markets, as they prioritise space above all else whilst on the move. Back here, you’ll also find a glass panel between the driver and passenger compartment that’s able to create a ‘private lounge’ when desired.
From here, passengers can then enjoy a 4k resolution 65-inch cinema screen that can be expanded thanks to seven additional projectors in the floor and roofliner. These can all be stitched together to create a virtual 360-degree viewing experience. Unfortunately, there’s no word on any motion sickness mitigation technology – something that feels especially important considering all the polished acrylic and white leather.
While much of the Vision V’s details are pure concept fantasy, the fact that Mercedes has developed a whole new architecture for this vehicle type shows just how seriously it’s taking the sales opportunity.
The first production variant of the VAN.EA range will be introduced in 2026, with more destined to be rolled out over the coming few years in China, the USA and Europe.
Would you like to see the Mercedes Vision V Concept make production? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...
