The Mercedes design revolution is on: new wave of models set to go all 'sensual purity' on us

Mercedes’ wave of new models will herald a design revolution for the brand, according to the man responsible for the fresh look, chief design officer Gorden Wagener.

Wagener told us that in the journey of Mercedes’ ‘sensual purity’ design language, the new CLA is “let’s say [version] 1.8, but later this year you may see something that is 2.0”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

He is likely referring to the first Mercedes that will be built on the brand new EA.MB architecture, which is the forthcoming GLC with EQ Technology. This model will be shown off in full in the next few months, leading up to its series production later in 2025.

But what is ‘sensual purity’? Wagener continued: “We do this in multiple ways, starting with the idea of technology and coolness. With design, we need to stage that technology, which is cool.”

As seen on the new CLA, Mercedes is exploring a more maximalist era to its design, with an emphasis on digital features such as an illuminated three-pointed star grille, and intricate lighting designs at both ends.

Elements that have become synonymous with Mercedes, though, will remain, as Wagener explained. He continued: “We have more of a timeless, long-life approach, rather than a fashion approach. When you look at the real luxury brands, they have their particular significant style that they push through which is timeless. This is something that we are doing.”

This will coincide with a new era of technology under the skin, as the new generation of EA.MB models will be fundamentally different to the cars that have come before. The state-of-the-art new architecture will bring tech such as an 800V electrical system, and Mercedes will usher in its interpretation of the ‘software defined vehicle’.

The design language will change depending by segment, with the higher-end models having a different interpretation of the ‘sensual purity’ theme. Wagener said: “It’s two opposite poles. It’s love and respect, these easy words. In certain segments, the higher you get, the higher representation you want to have. When it comes to Mercedes-Benz you want to represent the higher end, obviously, and you need to treat these differently to the core and the entry level.”

“When you look at the top, it’s status, it’s representation. It has a presence. When you look back to the Seventies and Eighties, you look at segments that had a lot of presence and this, I think, is something that we need to work on a little bit. And we will.”

SEE OUR NEW MERCEDES DEALS